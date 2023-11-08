5 industrial units to let at new Green Energy Park near Grantown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

5 industrial units to let at new Green Energy Park near Grantown

Biomass heating and solar power as standard.

By Keith Findlay
Green Energy Park, near Grantown.
Green Energy Park, near Grantown. Image: Liquorice Media

Cheaper heating is one of the benefits of units available for let at a new industrial development near Grantown.

Local firm Highland Woodchip, which produces and supplies woodchip for biomass boilers to commercial, industrial and domestic users, has instructed Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to market them.

A total of 10 units form the newly built Green Energy Park in Achnagonalin Industrial Estate,  about a mile east of the centre of Grantown.

There are five left available to let on flexible lease terms.

‘Super-low’ energy costs

Highland Woodchip managing director James O’Brien said: “We have created sustainable units for local SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) to thrive.”

Businesses moving in will benefit from “super-low” energy costs, helping them “work towards meeting their own net-zero carbon objectives in the fight to save our planet”, he added.

Mr O’Brien continued: ““There is no other industrial estate in the Highlands and maybe even Scotland that has EPC (energy performance certificate) ratings of ‘A’.

“We have created first-class facilities and are proud of these recent achievements.”

There is no other industrial estate in the Highlands and maybe even Scotland that has EPC ratings of ‘A’.

James O’Brien, Highland Woodchip

Linda Cameron, of the Inverness office of Shepherd, said: “The green energy installations on offer will greatly assist occupiers in reducing their carbon footprint and protect their businesses from rising energy costs. We have five units remaining available for let on flexible lease terms. Suitable for various uses, the units qualify for 100% rates relief.”

The development benefits from a “low-cost and maintenance-free” district heat network powered by two on-site biomass boilers.

In addition, solar photovoltaic panels generating clean electricity are fitted to each insulated unit.

The site also boasts electric vehicle charging points.

Electric car battery charging
The site is equipped with EV charging points. Image: Shutterstock

Shepherd said each of the five available units was ready for an incoming tenant’s fit-out.

“Easy access” to the A95 Aviemore-Elgin trunk road and designated car parking are also highlighted as a plus-points.

Individual units are available from 1,076sq ft at a rent from £10,000 per annum.

Multiple units can be combined to suit larger floor space requirements. Interested parties should contact the sole letting agent on 01463 712239.

More on commercial property

More from Business

Shares in the City closed down on Wednesday (Daniel Leal/PA)
FTSE continues uninspiring week with another small drop
Sally Bruce in red running jacked in woods in autumn.
How a former bank worker has turned her trail running passion into a new…
Safestyle collapsed last Monday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Deal means Safestyle customers will get windows installed
P&J Live arena. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New P&J Live operator has links to Real Madrid and New York Yankees
A breakthrough has been announced in the long-running dispute involving railway workers over pay and jobs (PA)
Breakthrough announced in long-running row over railway workers’ pay and jobs
Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers failed to attend court on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Arrest warrant issued for former Co-op boss Paul Flowers
Lloyd’s has pledged £52 million investment to racial equality causes (Ian West/PA)
Lloyd’s of London to pay £52m after ‘significant role’ in slave trade
Down the mine at Cononish.
Scotgold Resources: Former chairman Nat le Roux quits boardroom team
Adidas forecast it may have to write off the remaining Yeezy shoes left unsold (AP)
Adidas may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after break-up with Ye
The Soil Association is calling for fruit and vegetable consumption to double. Picture by Kenny Smith.
Strategy plea after horticulture sector deemed ‘bleak’

Conversation