5 industrial units to let at new Green Energy Park near Grantown

Cheaper heating is one of the benefits of units available for let at a new industrial development near Grantown.

Local firm Highland Woodchip, which produces and supplies woodchip for biomass boilers to commercial, industrial and domestic users, has instructed Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to market them.

A total of 10 units form the newly built Green Energy Park in Achnagonalin Industrial Estate, about a mile east of the centre of Grantown.

There are five left available to let on flexible lease terms.

‘Super-low’ energy costs

Highland Woodchip managing director James O’Brien said: “We have created sustainable units for local SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) to thrive.”

Businesses moving in will benefit from “super-low” energy costs, helping them “work towards meeting their own net-zero carbon objectives in the fight to save our planet”, he added.

Mr O’Brien continued: ““There is no other industrial estate in the Highlands and maybe even Scotland that has EPC (energy performance certificate) ratings of ‘A’.

“We have created first-class facilities and are proud of these recent achievements.”

Linda Cameron, of the Inverness office of Shepherd, said: “The green energy installations on offer will greatly assist occupiers in reducing their carbon footprint and protect their businesses from rising energy costs. We have five units remaining available for let on flexible lease terms. Suitable for various uses, the units qualify for 100% rates relief.”

The development benefits from a “low-cost and maintenance-free” district heat network powered by two on-site biomass boilers.

In addition, solar photovoltaic panels generating clean electricity are fitted to each insulated unit.

The site also boasts electric vehicle charging points.

Shepherd said each of the five available units was ready for an incoming tenant’s fit-out.

“Easy access” to the A95 Aviemore-Elgin trunk road and designated car parking are also highlighted as a plus-points.

Individual units are available from 1,076sq ft at a rent from £10,000 per annum.

Multiple units can be combined to suit larger floor space requirements. Interested parties should contact the sole letting agent on 01463 712239.