Gallery: Remembrance Day commemorated across the north and north-east

Communities across the north and north-east fell silent this weekend to honour all of those who lost their lives while serving their country.

A number of commemorative events were held across the country to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Residents and veterans laid wreaths across the Highland capital, including the Queen’s Own Highlanders Memorial on Bank Street and the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders Memorial in Station Square.

The two-minute silence was observed during a ceremony of remembrance at the Commonwealth War Graves in Tomnahurich Cemetery before a lone piper lead the way to the Inverness Military Memorial.

Today, a military parade was held in Aberdeen followed by a silence at the War Memorial at Cowdray Hall.

Those in Buckie gathered in Cluny Square to pay their respects and witness a wreath being laid.

Our photographers captured moments from the Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday events held in Inverness, Buckie and Aberdeen.

A moment of silence in Aberdeen

Remembrance Day parade through Buckie

Wreaths laid in Inverness