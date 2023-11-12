Gallery: Remembrance Day commemorated across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Remembrance Day commemorated across the north and north-east

Our photographers captured the moments wreaths were laid in Inverness, Buckie and Aberdeen.

A veteran pays his respects at the Remembrance Day parade in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage
A veteran pays his respects at the Remembrance Day parade in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage
By Ellie Milne & Katherine Ferries

Communities across the north and north-east fell silent this weekend to honour all of those who lost their lives while serving their country.

A number of commemorative events were held across the country to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Residents and veterans laid wreaths across the Highland capital, including the Queen’s Own Highlanders Memorial on Bank Street and the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders Memorial in Station Square.

The two-minute silence was observed during a ceremony of remembrance at the Commonwealth War Graves in Tomnahurich Cemetery before a lone piper lead the way to the Inverness Military Memorial.

Today, a military parade was held in Aberdeen followed by a silence at the War Memorial at Cowdray Hall.

Those in Buckie gathered in Cluny Square to pay their respects and witness a wreath being laid.

Our photographers captured moments from the Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday events held in Inverness, Buckie and Aberdeen. 

A moment of silence in Aberdeen

A number of poppy wreaths were laid at the War Memorial in Aberdeen.
A number of poppy wreaths were laid at the War Memorial in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pipe band in Aberdeen Remembrance Day parade
The parade started at Back Wynd and made its way to Cowdray Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Military personnel took part in the Aberdeen parade
Military personnel took part in the Aberdeen parade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Men in uniform at Remembrance Sunday event in Aberdeen
A civic procession was also held to mark Remembrance Day in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Poppy wreaths have been laid outside Cowdray Hall
Poppy wreaths have been laid outside Cowdray Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Remembrance Sunday event
A silence was observed in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Many people gathered at the War Memorial outside Cowdray Hall on Sunday
Many people gathered at the War Memorial outside Cowdray Hall on Sunday morning. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron laying a wreath
Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron laying a wreath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Many people gathered outside Cowdray Hall in Aberdeen on Remembrance Sunday
Many people turned out to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Remembrance Day parade through Buckie

Buckie War Memorial
Buckie War Memorial. Image: Jasperimage.
The Buckie Remembrance Day parade
The Buckie Remembrance Day parade. Image: Jasperimage.
Motorists in Buckie Remembrance Day parade
Heading to Cluny Square for the minute silence. Image: Jasperimage.
Many people gathered at Cluny Square
Many people gathered at Cluny Square on Sunday morning. Image: Jasperimage.
Buckie and surrounding areas pay their respects
Buckie and surrounding areas pay their respects. Image: Jasperimage.
People stand with poppy wreaths in Cluny Square
A moment of silence in Cluny Square. Image: Jasperimage.
Remembrance parade was held in Buckie
A Remembrance parade was held in Buckie on Sunday morning. Image: Jasperimage.
A wreath is laid in Buckie
A wreath is laid in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage.
Poppy wreaths in Cluny Square
Poppy wreaths in Cluny Square. Image: Jasperimage.

Wreaths laid in Inverness

A wreath is laid by WO Tony Curran. <yoastmark class=Respects are payed at the grave of Vice Admiral ACC Miers VC. <yoastmark class=

Tomnahurich Cemetery, Standard Bearers Eric Mills and Paul Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Piper Myles MacRae plays close to the Craig Dunain Cemetery. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
John Coubrough lays a wreath at the grave of Colour Sergeant James Munro VC at Craig Dunain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A ceremony of remembrance takes place at the Commonwealth War Graves. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
President of the Inverness Branch of the Royal British Legion, David Taylor lays his wreath. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
At the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month – we will remember them. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Cannon John Cuthbert, Chaplain to the RBL Inverness leads the service in Falcon Square. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Standard Bearer Paul Ross formerly of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders in Falcon Square. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Young and old in Falcon Square to mark Armistice day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday: A list of events in the north and north-east

