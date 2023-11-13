Man, 49, taken to hospital after being found injured in Fraserburgh

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was found injured in the centre of Fraserburgh this morning.

The 49-year-old was found on Gallowhill Road near its junction with Gallowhill Terrace before 8am on Monday morning.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene with police cordoning off the area to the public.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, while police are investigating what happened.

DS Richard Cooper said: “Around 8am on Monday, November 13, police were called to a report of an injured man on Gallowhill Road, Fraserburgh.

“A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.”

“Anyone in the area at the time with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 with reference number 0535 of November 13. “