Charity fund launched for ‘world’s loneliest sheep’ named Fiona

A fund has been set up for the ‘world’s loneliest sheep’ in aid of RSABI and the Scottish SPCA following the successful rescue and rehoming of the ewe from the foot of cliffs in the Highlands.

The Fiona Fund – which is already sitting at almost £10,000 – has been set up by the farmers involved in her rescue after she stole the nation’s hearts and went viral around the world.

This has included many offers of donations following media coverage of the mission to get the sheep safely to her new home after she had spent more than two years in a location generally agreed to be too treacherous to attempt to remove the sheep.

The ewe has been named Fiona to continue a theme after a sheep was named Shrek having previously been found living alone in caves in New Zealand.

According to her rescuers, she was found to be in very good condition and health after the successful rescue and is now settling into her new home at Dalscone Farm, near Dumfries.

“We know that Fiona has touched the hearts of millions of people world wide,” said Ben Best of Dalscone.

“We have had loads of requests about how to donate to her cause but she’s got everything she could ever need at Dalscone.

“Instead, we have set up the Fiona Fund in her name and would love to raise some money for some very important charities which have been involved in her rescue and her story so far.”

Donations to Fiona’s Fund can be made via a JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/fionasfund?newPage=true