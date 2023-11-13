Charity fund launched for ‘world’s loneliest sheep’ named Fiona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity fund launched for ‘world’s loneliest sheep’ named Fiona

The Fiona Fund is raising money in aid of RSABI and Scottish SPCA.

By Katrina Macarthur
Rescue of Fiona the lonliest sheep beamed around the world.
Fiona the sheep now lives at Dalscone Farm, near Dumfries. Image: SSPCA.

A fund has been set up for the ‘world’s loneliest sheep’ in aid of RSABI and the Scottish SPCA following the successful rescue and rehoming of the ewe from the foot of cliffs in the Highlands.

The Fiona Fund – which is already sitting at almost £10,000 – has been set up by the farmers involved in her rescue after she stole the nation’s hearts and went viral around the world.

This has included many offers of donations following media coverage of the mission to get the sheep safely to her new home after she had spent more than two years in a location generally agreed to be too treacherous to attempt to remove the sheep.

The ewe has been named Fiona to continue a theme after a sheep was named Shrek having previously been found living alone in caves in New Zealand.

According to her rescuers, she was found to be in very good condition and health after the successful rescue and is now settling into her new home at Dalscone Farm, near Dumfries.

“We know that Fiona has touched the hearts of millions of people world wide,” said Ben Best of Dalscone.

Fiona the sheep after being sheared.
Fiona was nine kilograms lighter after being sheared. Image: The Sheep Game on Facebook.

“We have had loads of requests about how to donate to her cause but she’s got everything she could ever need at Dalscone.

“Instead, we have set up the Fiona Fund in her name and would love to raise some money for some very important charities which have been involved in her rescue and her story so far.”

Donations to Fiona’s Fund can be made via a JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/fionasfund?newPage=true

