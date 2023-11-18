Aberdeen homes evacuted after fire in George Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen homes evacuted after fire in George Street

Emergency services were called at 10.22pm.

By Louise Glen
A fire saw homes evacuated on George Street in Aberdeen.
Officers assess the scene of a fire in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

Homes were evacuated in Aberdeen last night after a fire was discovered in a block of flats in George Street.

Three fire crews rushed to the scene after a 999 call was made at 10.22pm.

As a precaution, people were asked to leave their homes.

Police closed the road between Hutcheon Street and Maberly Street as they brought the blaze under control.

A fire saw homes evacuated on George Street in Aberdeen.
Homes were evacuated in Aberdeen after a fire was discovered. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

Eyewitnesses saw some families in dressing gowns standing on the street.

One woman said that a window “exploded” as she walked by.

It is understood that no one was hurt in the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 10.22pm to reports of a fire in a property in Aberdeen.

“Three appliances as well as the height vehicle were at the scene.”

He continued: “There was a fire but it was extinguished. Officers searched and made sure there was no one injured within the property.”

Police and the ambulance service were also at the scene.

A fire saw homes evacuated on George Street in Aberdeen.
No one was injured during the fire. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

The fire service left the scene at 12.20am.

Police have been asked to comment.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Erin Lang has gone missing from Elgin.
Police hunt for missing Elgin teenager Erin Lang
Breaking news graphic - Eric Hendrie Park
Emergency services rush to scene of accident on A90 near Crimond
Roo MacKinnon in Jesus Christ Superstar by Harlequin Productions on a red, foggy stage shouting wearing a leather jacket.
Aberdeen barber Roo embraces wild side in School of Rock
We went to try out Kohinoor in Aberdeen, and we were not disappointed. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
Tuck into warming curries and authentic Indian cuisine at Kohinoor in Aberdeen
Gary Craib launched Pie Aroma roughly two years ago. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Doner kebab and 'Big Mac' fillings are no pie in the sky ideas for…
The Lairhillock Inn in Netherley has been reduced to rubble, with plans for housing on the site of the historic hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lairhillock Inn: New owner tables fresh housing plans for site of razed restaurant
Car vandalised in Stonehaven.
Couple 'distraught' after Stonehaven cars and buildings hit in spate of swastika vandal attacks
Parkmead's onshore gas operations in the Netherlands,
Aberdeen's Parkmead Group gets big shares boost despite £35.3 million losses
Former advocate Mark Strachan was found guilty by a jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting two teenage boys. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Aberdeen advocate guilty of historic sex assaults on two boys
Andy and I with our chosen treats at the Aberdeen Christmas Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: Is the food and drink worth the money?
2