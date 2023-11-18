Aberdeen homes evacuted after fire in George Street

Homes were evacuated in Aberdeen last night after a fire was discovered in a block of flats in George Street.

Three fire crews rushed to the scene after a 999 call was made at 10.22pm.

As a precaution, people were asked to leave their homes.

Police closed the road between Hutcheon Street and Maberly Street as they brought the blaze under control.

Eyewitnesses saw some families in dressing gowns standing on the street.

One woman said that a window “exploded” as she walked by.

It is understood that no one was hurt in the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 10.22pm to reports of a fire in a property in Aberdeen.

“Three appliances as well as the height vehicle were at the scene.”

He continued: “There was a fire but it was extinguished. Officers searched and made sure there was no one injured within the property.”

Police and the ambulance service were also at the scene.

The fire service left the scene at 12.20am.

Police have been asked to comment.