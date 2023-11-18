Strong entries forward for Black Beauty Bonanza at Thainstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strong entries forward for Black Beauty Bonanza at Thainstone

The event has attracted 106 entries from 28 herds across the country.

By Katrina Macarthur
Cattle at last year’s Black Beauty Bonanza event. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen-Angus breeders will be out in force at the Black Beauty Bonanza held at Thainstone Centre next week.

The event, which takes place on Friday November 24, is organised by the North East of Scotland Aberdeen-Angus Club, and will welcome breeders from all over the country.

This year, 106 cattle from 28 herds is destined for the show, with entries coming from Orkney in the north and Ayrshire in the south.

The judge is David Murray of the Wolflaw herd, Forfar – a well-established herd which has been around for almost 60 years.

David runs 20 cows in the herd and is a past exhibitor of the Black Beauty Bonanza.

He also showed at Stars of the Future Calf Show in Stirling last weekend and picked up second and third prizes in some big classes.

“It’s a great honour to be asked to judge at such a prestigious event which is probably recognised as one of the top shows in the breed’s calendar,” said David.

Judging the yearling pairs at a previous Black Beauty Bonanza. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“I will be looking for animals which show true Aberdeen-Angus qualities with a bit of size, length, being good on their legs and that have a lovely head.”

David has a wealth of experience from judging at events throughout the country.

He recalled his first ever go at judging Aberdeen-Angus was back in 1980 at Tarland Show, where they had between 50 and 60 entries forward.

Tom Beadle, who is stockman at the Rosemead herd, Surrey, and runs his own Noir herd, will judge the junior, intermediate and senior stockmanship.

The Rosemead herd recently hosted the YDP final and welcomed the next generation of breeders from all over the UK.

The event will commence at 11am and its main sponsor is Ballindalloch Highland Estate.

