Strong entries forward for Black Beauty Bonanza at Thainstone

Aberdeen-Angus breeders will be out in force at the Black Beauty Bonanza held at Thainstone Centre next week.

The event, which takes place on Friday November 24, is organised by the North East of Scotland Aberdeen-Angus Club, and will welcome breeders from all over the country.

This year, 106 cattle from 28 herds is destined for the show, with entries coming from Orkney in the north and Ayrshire in the south.

The judge is David Murray of the Wolflaw herd, Forfar – a well-established herd which has been around for almost 60 years.

David runs 20 cows in the herd and is a past exhibitor of the Black Beauty Bonanza.

He also showed at Stars of the Future Calf Show in Stirling last weekend and picked up second and third prizes in some big classes.

“It’s a great honour to be asked to judge at such a prestigious event which is probably recognised as one of the top shows in the breed’s calendar,” said David.

“I will be looking for animals which show true Aberdeen-Angus qualities with a bit of size, length, being good on their legs and that have a lovely head.”

David has a wealth of experience from judging at events throughout the country.

He recalled his first ever go at judging Aberdeen-Angus was back in 1980 at Tarland Show, where they had between 50 and 60 entries forward.

Tom Beadle, who is stockman at the Rosemead herd, Surrey, and runs his own Noir herd, will judge the junior, intermediate and senior stockmanship.

The Rosemead herd recently hosted the YDP final and welcomed the next generation of breeders from all over the UK.

The event will commence at 11am and its main sponsor is Ballindalloch Highland Estate.