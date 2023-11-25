Former Aberdeen engineer picks up art dreams in retirement and hopes to continue club legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen engineer picks up art dreams in retirement and hopes to continue club legacy

After many years of pursuing his dad's preferred career of engineering, Northern Arts Club chairman David Dawson has picked up a paintbrush in retirement.

David Dawson and a palette
David Dawson is the Northern Arts Club chairman. Image: David Dawson.
By Lottie Hood

In the time of the growing male long hair movement and flares were first flowing, David Dawson had aspired to be an artist.

Being “reasonably skilled” in art at school, David, from Aberdeen,  found he enjoyed drawing and painting and his hands were always kept busy.

However, his father at the time had other ideas and said he should swap art school for becoming an engineer.

So that is what Airyhall resident David did.

It was not until many years and several careers later when the 66-year-old had retired that he wanted to pick up his passion again.

Two years ago, when looking for a place to mingle and develop his artistic talents, he came across the Northern Arts Club.

First floor studio
The Northern Arts Club have a building in Bon Accord Square. Image: David Dawson

Club over 100 years old

A place for local artists and aspiring creatives to share knowledge and work on their craft, it is the city’s oldest independent art club.

David, the now chairman of the board, said they also hold tutorials, workshops and exhibitions.

First set up in 1907, its members have included some well-known names including James McBey who was a member in 1910.

David said the club even has a receipt from one of McBey’s paintings selling for six guineas, an “awful lot at that time”.

The building in Bon Accord Square, Aberdeen.
The building was designed by Archibald Simpson. Image: David Dawson

In 1919, members clubbed together to buy a building designed by Archibald Simpson in Bon Accord Square. Costing around £1,250 then – worth about £79,600 these days – the club still use and own the four-storey building.

The bottom and top floor studios are hired out to artists while the other two floors are used by around 70 club members each week.

Engineer turned artist

Reflecting his many various jobs – which included building big robots, project management in the oil industry and work in the aerospace industry – David rarely sticks to one medium.

“I’m all over the place,” he said. “I do watercolour, I do oils, acrylics, I carve wood – I try my hand at everything.

“I’m always interested in how things are done. That’s the engineer in me, I want to know how things work.”

Sculpture family with twins by David Dawson.
Sculpture Family with Twins by David Dawson. Image: David Dawson.

Just now he is working on sculptures and wood carving, some of which will be on display this weekend for the club’s Autumn Exhibition.

He hopes it will give members a chance to display their artwork and also encourage people to learn more about the group.

Like himself, many members are retired with their eldest regular and “phenomenal artist” aged 92.

This is something of a concern for David who wants to be able to pass the club on.

Autumn Exhibition

He added: “My main driver is to get more younger people to come along and keep the club going as much as possible.

“The aim is to keep it alive, to keep it active and to keep it fully engaged with all the other artistic endeavours going on in and around Aberdeen.”

He encouraged anyone interested in the club or the building to come along for the exhibition on Saturday and Sunday November 25 and 26.

The exhibition will be open from 10am-5pm at the Northern Arts Club, 8 Bon Accord Square, Aberdeen over the weekend where visitors can view and purchase studio artist and member artworks.

