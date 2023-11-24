Plummeting membership and crumbling track among hurdles as Ellon Athletics Club could be dissolved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plummeting membership and crumbling track among hurdles as Ellon Athletics Club could be dissolved

The group has been a part of the Aberdeenshire town for decades.

By Ben Hendry
Shannon McGregor is among the many athletes to have trained with Ellon Amateur Athletics Club over the years.
Shannon McGregor is among the many athletes to have trained with Ellon Amateur Athletics Club over the years. Image: Rosie Graham

Ellon Amateur Athletics Club could soon come to an end after 30 years amid plummeting membership and deteriorating facilities.

The group has trained generations of athletes in the town, with members going on to compete at all levels.

But since the pandemic, it has suffered from dwindling numbers.

Leaders say they have “struggled to maintain a sustainable number of volunteers, coaches, and committee members”.

Ellon Amateur Athletics Club proud members
Members of the club show off their banner. Image: Rosie Graham

Ellon Athletics Club says training next to football matches ‘isn’t safe’

They say this is partly due to the condition of the track at the Meadows facility, which has become “so bad that normal coaching is impossible”.

It’s claimed that sharing the space with a football pitch can even mean members are occasionally clattered by the odd errant ball during coaching.

And there is “nowhere else in Ellon to coach athletics”.

A recent women’s day event the Ellon group held at the Meadows track. Image: Rosie Graham

‘People are choosing to go to Aberdeen instead of their local club’

Coach Rosie Graham explained that the club is now forced to turn away adults seeking to join, as they don’t have the coaches or training grounds to help hone their skills.

She said: “The main thing is we need a safe training environment.

“We’ve had athletes this year who have competed on national podiums but unfortunately had to train elsewhere.”

Ellon Amateur Athletics Club members
Members of the crisis-hit Ellon Amateur Athletics Club. Image: Rosie Graham

Rosie added: “We are an inclusive club and try to allow all to join but over the years we have not been able to provide athletes with different disabilities training that is beneficial to them, so have had to send them to other clubs.

“We can’t attract more athletes or coaches because of the facilities – people are choosing to go to Aberdeen instead of their local club.”

The track at Aberdeen Sports Village is proving more attractive. Image: Global E&C Date

Meadows boss on plight of local sports group

The charity running the Meadows told us they “genuinely hope Ellon Amateur Athletics Club can continue”, while sympathising with their plight.

Chairman of the Meadows Trust, Paul Vavangas, acknowledged that the track was in a poor state of repair.

However he explained that the operators had recently installed new drainage at the pitch as they battle to contend with a laundry list of problems.

Meadows Sports Centre in Ellon, home to Ellon Amateur Athletics Club
Meadows Sports Centre in Ellon. Image: Simon Walton

And he added: “We can’t compete with Aberdeen Sports Village, and it was built with the intention of serving athletes from across the region.

“But we are trying to improve facilities across the Meadows, with the limited funding we have in place.”

Do you have any fond memories of Ellon Amateur Athletics Club? Let us know in our comments section below

D-Day looms at important Ellon Athletics Club meeting

The future of the club will now be on the line at a crunch meeting on Monday, November 27.

It will take place at Ellon Academy and people can email ellonathletics@outlook.com for more information on attending.

Unless enough come forward to assist, then Rosie warns that Ellon Amateur Athletics Club “will no longer exist and will have to dissolve”.

It comes after we revealed that Ellon Hockey Club is being forced to relocate from The Meadows due to changes at the football pitch.

Revealed: McDonald’s based ill-fated Ellon drive-thru plans on English branches hundreds of miles away

