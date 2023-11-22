GALLERY: More than 550 students celebrate as they graduate from Aberdeen University

Aberdeen University graduates celebrated as they were handed their degrees at the ceremony at the P&J Live.

It’s big day for any student to receive their degree after working tirelessly over the past few years.

Countless hours of studying and stressing over exams has led to this moment.

More than 550 students passed across the stage where they were tapped by Aberdeen University principal Professor George Boyne.

Some waved to friends and family while others did an air grab or opted for a victory salute.

Proud audience members could be heard cheering as their loved one crossed the stage.

Also receiving an Honorary Degree was broadcaster Dr Hugh MacLennan also known as the “voice of shinty” having covered the sport for most of his career.

After the ceremony, many of the graduates went an enjoyed a celebratory drink with friends and fellow graduates.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the best moments