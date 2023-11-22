GALLERY: More than 550 students celebrate as they graduate from Aberdeen University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: More than 550 students celebrate as they graduate from Aberdeen University

Aberdeen University graduations took place at the P&J Live.

A day to celebrate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed & Emma Grady

Aberdeen University graduates celebrated as they were handed their degrees at the ceremony at the P&J Live.

It’s big day for any student to receive their degree after working tirelessly over the past few years.

Countless hours of studying and stressing over exams has led to this moment.

More than 550 students passed across the stage where they were tapped by Aberdeen University principal Professor George Boyne.

Some waved to friends and family while others did an air grab or opted for a victory salute.

Proud audience members could be heard cheering as their loved one crossed the stage.

Also receiving an Honorary Degree was broadcaster Dr Hugh MacLennan also known as the “voice of shinty” having covered the sport for most of his career.

After the ceremony, many of the graduates went an enjoyed a celebratory drink with friends and fellow graduates.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the best moments

Aberdeen University winter graduations.
The University of Aberdeen graduates.
Ready to become a graduate.
All the hard work paid off.
Time to celebrate after all the hard work.
Just about to go on stage to graduate.
Excited to graduate.
Officially a graduate.
A very proud graduate.
A big cheer on stage.
Celebrations on stage.
Graduate Lois Gall.
Graduate Yasmin Hosseini.
Happy graduate waves to the crowd.
I did it!
Graduate blows kisses to the crowd.
Thumbs up to the crowd.
Graduates cheer on their fellow graduates.
Happy graduates pose for a photo.
Graduate gets photo taken.
From left to right is Judith Dillon, Aoife Dillon and Evelyn Topp.
From left to right is Amna Amir, Eleen Khawar and Daniyal Khawar.
Graduate takes a selfie.
Group of proud graduates.
Graduate John McKewon.
Honorary Grad Hugh Dan MacLennan.

