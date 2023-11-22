Rock band ‘The View’ pay tribute to superfan who died in A90 crash

Rock band The View have paid tribute to super-fan Daniel Wall, who died in a crash on the A90 near Crimond.

The Dundee band posted a photo of them with the 43-year-old, describing him as a friend and “part of the family”.

They wrote in the caption: “We are absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of our friend Daniel.

“He was a big View fan and part of the family.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

The St Fergus man died in a crash on the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road at Crimond on Saturday morning.

41-year-old man arrested in connection with crash

Mr Wall was driving a blue Nissan Qashqai when the collision took place between a white lorry around 9.55am on Saturday.

The passenger of the car, a 46-year-old woman had no serious injuries. She was released from hospital.

Police arrested a 41-year-old lorry driver in connection with the incident.

Officers closed the road for 14 hours to allow for investigation and vehicle recovery.

“Much-loved, special man” attend many local gigs

Daniel’s family paid tribute to him in the wake of his death, describing him as a “Much-loved, special man” and a regular at local gigs for a number of acts, not just The View.

They wrote in a statement: “Daniel’s love for music and comedy saw him attend many gigs featuring local bands, becoming friends with band members and goers alike.”

The family also thanked those who sent messages of support. A popular figure, the tributes poured in from people in the local community.

Daniel’s friend Mikey Tee posted a tribute on the St Fergus Village Facebook page.

He wrote: “I’m sure many of the St Fergus community will also be saddened at the loss of one of the kindest men to live in the village, Daniel always had time to talk to everyone and even though he battled for many years with MS he never let it get the better of his positive happy attitude.”