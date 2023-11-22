Rock band ‘The View’ pay tribute to superfan who died in A90 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rock band ‘The View’ pay tribute to superfan who died in A90 crash

Daniel Wall, 43, from St Fergus was "part of the family" according to the Scottish band.

By Bailey Moreton
The View with Daniel wall
Dundee Band The View with Daniel Wall. Image: The View/Instagram.

Rock band The View have paid tribute to super-fan Daniel Wall, who died in a crash on the A90 near Crimond.

The Dundee band posted a photo of them with the 43-year-old, describing him as a friend and “part of the family”.

 

View this post on Instagram

They wrote in the caption: “We are absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of our friend Daniel.

“He was a big View fan and part of the family.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

The St Fergus man died in a crash on the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road at Crimond on Saturday morning.

41-year-old man arrested in connection with crash

Mr Wall was driving a blue Nissan Qashqai when the collision took place between a white lorry around 9.55am on Saturday.

The passenger of the car, a 46-year-old woman had no serious injuries. She was released from hospital.

Police arrested a 41-year-old lorry driver in connection with the incident.

Officers closed the road for 14 hours to allow for investigation and vehicle recovery.

“Much-loved, special man” attend many local gigs

Daniel’s family paid tribute to him in the wake of his death, describing him as a “Much-loved, special man” and a regular at local gigs for a number of acts, not just The View.

They wrote in a statement: “Daniel’s love for music and comedy saw him attend many gigs featuring local bands, becoming friends with band members and goers alike.”

Daniel Wall has been named as the victim of a crash on the A90.
Daniel Wall died in a road accident on the A90 near Crimond on Saturday. Image: Police Scotland.

The family also thanked those who sent messages of support. A popular figure, the tributes poured in from people in the local community.

Daniel’s friend Mikey Tee posted a tribute on the St Fergus Village Facebook page.

He wrote: “I’m sure many of the St Fergus community will also be saddened at the loss of one of the kindest men to live in the village, Daniel always had time to talk to everyone and even though he battled for many years with MS he never let it get the better of his positive happy attitude.”

‘You will be sorely missed Danny boy’: St Fergus man named as A90 road crash victim

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Girls Aloud announce new arena tour with stop in Aberdeen.
Girls Aloud to Jump into Aberdeen for 21st anniversary show
A day to celebrate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: More than 550 students celebrate as they graduate from Aberdeen University
The University of Aberdeen graduations took place today. Image: DC Thomson/ Kami Thomson
'Spinach, Coldplay and Diet Irn-bru': Latest Aberdeen graduates share what got them through studies
Funds for the £1 million improvement work at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen have been approved today. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council
Work to start on £1million Aberdeen playpark in January as funding approved
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Wordies end of an era Picture shows; Wordies UpperKirkgate . Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 22/11/2023
Wordies Ale House: End of an era as workers rip apart Aberdeen pub years…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drunken man performed solo sex act in window overlooking Aberdeen car park
The sausage and cider festival would take place at the same time as a memorial ceremony nearby in Hazlehead Park.
'Extremely disrespectful': Sausage and cider music festival to change dates after clash with Piper…
Outside of Burger King at Queen's Links in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Burger King restaurants to give away free chicken fries for one day only
Campbell, Steven and Leo on a hill-walk
Portlethen boy wants to help others 'like his daddy' with 10k walk for cancer…
Aiden Leigh, 17, with a very proud family - mum Charmaine, sister Cara and dad Eddie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen schoolboy achieves best marks in Scotland - in two different Higher subjects

Conversation