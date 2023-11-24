‘Happy memories!’ Wordies staff and regulars reminisce as Aberdeen pub is stripped

Former staff and customers are raising a parting glass to Wordies as they share fond memories of the Aberdeen pub.

The Schoolhill spot closed in 2021, and has been lying vacant ever since – with the few people who have stepped inside in the intervening years describing its decaying state.

Plans to transform it, which were rubber-stamped by the council last year, are now under way.

Workers were seen tearing the old pub apart this week, chucking bulging black bags into the back of a truck.

Punters share memories of Wordies

Since we broke the news on Wednesday, former devotees of the bar have taken to our social media pages to share their Wordies memories.

Alastair Ross could arguably lay claim to being its number one fan, saying “lots of friendships were made there”.

He wrote: “I started going to Wordies soon after it opened in 1989, and remained a regular there for the next 32 years.

“It was run by the Clarks initially, then Sandy and Yvonne Scott from the early 90s, with Graeme taking over in 1998.

“He ran a brilliant pub, assisted by great bar staff, many of whom were there for years.”

And some of those employees also joined in, sharing their own memories of Wordies…

‘Very sad to see the disrepair’

Shona Thomson added: “Loved working in Wordies back in 1989 for Linda Clark. Great times!!”

Carole Anne Mcauley said she worked there for 15 years, and recently stepped back inside for the first time in a while.

She said: “Very sad to see the disrepair it had fallen into not being looked at since it closed near on two years ago.

“Glad to see something is actually going to be done. Loads of memories.”

‘My dad installed the fizzy drink taps’

Sean Green said: “Sad to see this. Great wee pub with lots of laughs, drank there for many years.”

Meanwhile, Iris McIntosh revealed a family connection to Wordies.

She said: “My dad worked for Hay’s lemonade, and fitted the pipes for the fizzy tap drinks when it first opened.”

Fiona Kennedy joked about memories of “sneaking in for a cheeky Malibu” on lunch breaks.

But it’s only fair that the last word on Wordies goes to regular Alastair Ross.

He concluded: “It’s greatly missed by many. Happy memories!”

