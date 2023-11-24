‘Happy memories!’ Wordies staff and regulars reminisce as Aberdeen pub is stripped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Happy memories!’ Wordies staff and regulars reminisce as Aberdeen pub is stripped

The bar lasted for 32 years, from 1989 to 2021, before the final pints were served.

By Ben Hendry
We share some Wordies memories as the pub is taken apart.
We share some Wordies memories as the pub is taken apart. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Former staff and customers are raising a parting glass to Wordies as they share fond memories of the Aberdeen pub.

The Schoolhill spot closed in 2021, and has been lying vacant ever since – with the few people who have stepped inside in the intervening years describing its decaying state.

Plans to transform it, which were rubber-stamped by the council last year, are now under way.

Workers were seen tearing the old pub apart this week, chucking bulging black bags into the back of a truck.

Work is taking place at Wordies. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Punters share memories of Wordies

Since we broke the news on Wednesday, former devotees of the bar have taken to our social media pages to share their Wordies memories.

Alastair Ross could arguably lay claim to being its number one fan, saying “lots of friendships were made there”.

Wordies is next to the former Forbidden Planet. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

He wrote: “I started going to Wordies soon after it opened in 1989, and remained a regular there for the next 32 years.

“It was run by the Clarks initially, then Sandy and Yvonne Scott from the early 90s, with Graeme taking over in 1998.

“He ran a brilliant pub, assisted by great bar staff, many of whom were there for years.”

From our archive: Footie fan Len Buckley drowns his sorrows after learning Scotland had failed her to host Euro 2008 at Wordies in 2002. Image: DC Thomson 

And some of those employees also joined in, sharing their own memories of Wordies…

‘Very sad to see the disrepair’

Shona Thomson added: “Loved working in Wordies back in 1989 for Linda Clark. Great times!!”

Carole Anne Mcauley said she worked there for 15 years, and recently stepped back inside for the first time in a while.

She said: “Very sad to see the disrepair it had fallen into not being looked at since it closed near on two years ago.

“Glad to see something is actually going to be done. Loads of memories.”

Do you have memories of Wordies? Let us know in our comments section below

‘My dad installed the fizzy drink taps’

Sean Green said: “Sad to see this. Great wee pub with lots of laughs, drank there for many years.”

Meanwhile, Iris McIntosh revealed a family connection to Wordies.

She said: “My dad worked for Hay’s lemonade, and fitted the pipes for the fizzy tap drinks when it first opened.”

Wordies in 2020. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 

Fiona Kennedy joked about memories of “sneaking in for a cheeky Malibu” on lunch breaks.

But it’s only fair that the last word on Wordies goes to regular Alastair Ross.

He concluded: “It’s greatly missed by many. Happy memories!”

Read more on the reasons for the refit here:

Wordies Ale House: End of an era as workers rip apart Aberdeen pub years after final pints were pulled

