New owners of Grantown Pharmacy reveal refurbishment plans

The new owners of a pharmacy in Grantown have revealed refurbishment plans after acquiring the business from Lloyds.

New owners Andy and Lynne Porter operate north-east pharmacy chain A&L Porter, which trades as Porter Pharmacy.

The business owns seven other pharmacies – six in Aberdeen and one in Cove Bay.

After completed the deal to buy Grantown Pharmacy in the town’s High Street, they are now planning an extensive refurbishment.

A lot of hard work ahead for Grantown Pharmacy owners

Andy believes a lot of hard work will need to be put in to help the pharmacy reach its full potential.

The 44-year-old from Aberdeen said the business will offer all local and national services.

Andy said: “The deal happened on such short notice – it was complete in a couple of weeks.

“We’ve been left with an empty shell because Lloyds has obviously been winding things down.

“It’s going to be a lot of hard work for us. We have builders and all sorts coming in over the coming weeks to look at how we go about things.”

Andy also wants to be able to offer Pharmacy First – where patients can have a consultation before going to doctors.

He added: “It’ll be a huge refurbishment which we’re aiming to have done in Spring.

“We can offer a lot of help to people and the addition of this could speed a few recoveries up.

“It might also take pressure away from local surgeries which will hopefully allow them to continue high quality services.”

Staff support

With the hope of completing an exterior and interior refurbishment by March, Andy is delighted the eight staff have stayed on.

He added: “All of the staff who worked for Lloyds have stayed on which is great news for us.

“It means we already know people within the community which may help us become a part of it ourselves.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of a new location and I think our refurbishments will bring the place to life.”

Andy and Lynne took over two Lloyds sites at Westhill Shopping Centre and Arnhall Business Park earlier the year.