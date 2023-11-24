New owners of Grantown Pharmacy reveal refurbishment plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owners of Grantown Pharmacy reveal refurbishment plans

The husband-and-wife team run seven other pharmacies across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

By Alex Banks
Andy Porter inside his newest acquisition. Image: Grantown Pharmacy
Andy Porter inside his newest acquisition. Image: Grantown Pharmacy

The new owners of a pharmacy in Grantown have revealed refurbishment plans after acquiring the business from Lloyds.

New owners Andy and Lynne Porter operate north-east pharmacy chain A&L Porter, which trades as Porter Pharmacy.

The business owns seven other pharmacies – six in Aberdeen and one in Cove Bay.

After completed the deal to buy Grantown Pharmacy in the town’s High Street, they are now planning an extensive refurbishment.

A lot of hard work ahead for Grantown Pharmacy owners

Andy believes a lot of hard work will need to be put in to help the pharmacy reach its full potential.

The 44-year-old from Aberdeen said the business will offer all local and national services.

Andy said: “The deal happened on such short notice – it was complete in a couple of weeks.

“We’ve been left with an empty shell because Lloyds has obviously been winding things down.

Owners Andy and Lynne Porter outside one of their pharmacies. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

“It’s going to be a lot of hard work for us. We have builders and all sorts coming in over the coming weeks to look at how we go about things.”

Andy also wants to be able to offer Pharmacy First – where patients can have a consultation before going to doctors.

He added: “It’ll be a huge refurbishment which we’re aiming to have done in Spring.

“We can offer a lot of help to people and the addition of this could speed a few recoveries up.

“It might also take pressure away from local surgeries which will hopefully allow them to continue high quality services.”

Staff support

With the hope of completing an exterior and interior refurbishment by March, Andy is delighted the eight staff have stayed on.

He added: “All of the staff who worked for Lloyds have stayed on which is great news for us.

Grantown Pharmacy will undergo refurbishment with the aim of completion by march. Image: Grantown Pharmacy

“It means we already know people within the community which may help us become a part of it ourselves.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of a new location and I think our refurbishments will bring the place to life.”

Andy and Lynne took over two Lloyds sites at Westhill Shopping Centre and Arnhall Business Park earlier the year.

Conversation