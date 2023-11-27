Snow warning as temperatures to plummet to MINUS 8 across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snow warning as temperatures to plummet to MINUS 8 across the north and north-east

'Heavier' snow showers expected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray this week.

By Louise Glen
Snow in Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.
Snow is likely across the north and north-east. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Snow and wintry weather is set to hit the north and north-east as temperatures plummet over the coming days, the Met Office has warned.

Meteorologists said that while there might be a high of 6C in the Northern Isles during the day, the rest of the area is likely to see lows of minus 8C overnight.

Snow is likely to fall in higher areas, and there is a risk of freezing rain falling across the entire region.

People in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray are likely to see snow showers.

Snow is on its way for the north, north-east and west coast

Across the north-east the outlook reads: “Scattered showers and strengthening northeasterly winds.

“With showers turning increasingly wintry, with some heavier snow showers on Thursday.”

The Highlands and islands will also turn ‘wintry’ with snowfall to low levels.

On the West Coast, snow is possible on lower levels with the weather “staying cold.

In the north of the UK, the Met Office said to expect minus 6C overnight tonight, Monday.

By Tuesday night, and overnight on Wednesday, temperatures will be even colder at minus 8C  overnight.

Snow is likely in Aberdeen.
Snow is likely in Aberdeen and across the north this week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

It will be marginally warmer on Thursday night, with temperatures dipping to minus 6C, with the same on Friday.

But as meteorologist David Oliver explains the picture is far from certain.

He said: “Conditions across the UK are forecast to turn colder with the prospect of snow for later in the week.

“Colder air is feeding from the north across many parts of the UK over the next few days.

“This brings the potential for wintry showers across North Sea coastal areas.”

He continued: “Towards the end of the week there is a possibility of snow across parts of the south.”

“The weather models are highlighting possible solutions from very wet to mainly dry, with a mainly dry picture the probable outcome.

“However, some models include the prospect of an area of low pressure developing and moving in from the south or southwest.

Snow will only be ‘transient and short-lived’

“If this solution proves to be correct, we could see an area of warmer and moisture-laden air ‘bumping’ into the cold air further north.

Snow in any area is unlikely to be anything more than transient and short-lived, but it could lead to disruption.”

