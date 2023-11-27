Aberdeenshire man guilty of raping women and sexually assaulting child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeenshire man guilty of raping women and sexually assaulting child

Cameron Gardner will be jailed for targetting victims in Aberdeen and across the Banff and Buchan area and has also been convicted of animal cruelty.

By Paul Malik
Cameron Gardner was convicted after trial at the High Court in Dundee. Images: Paul Malik/DC Thomson
Cameron Gardner was convicted after trial at the High Court in Dundee. Images: Paul Malik/DC Thomson

A man will be jailed for 18 sickening offences including raping women and sexually assaulting a child in Aberdeen and across the Banff and Buchan area.

Cameron Gardner had denied the rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of multiple victims on various occasions between June 2012 and May 2021.

But the 32-year-old, who was the director of a haulage firm, was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Dundee, where he was accused of 19 charges.

A jury of nine men and six women took almost two days to deliberate the evidence against Gardner before returning the mostly guilty verdicts.

They also found an allegation accusing him of raping a woman in an Aberdeenshire field was not proven.

Cameron Gardner committed crimes across Aberdeenshire

Gardner sexually assaulted an underage girl in the Banffshire area back in November 2018.

He was also convicted of five counts of rape against two women — one of whom told the court she was sleeping at the time.

The incidents took place on various occasions in Aberdeen between June 21 2012-2013, in Banffshire and Turriff between April 16 2016 and June 3 2020, and more occasions in the Banffshire area between September 6 2018 and October 31 2018.

Gardner had various assault charges proven against him, including public molestation, which Gardner tried to deny with a convoluted excuse involving a turkey.

Rape and sexual assault victims watched Gardner’s conviction

Giving evidence at his trial, he claimed a bird had become “sexually aroused” by one victim and he was trying to repel it when he manhandled her breasts, in full view of a pub near Melrose between June and August 2013.

Gardner was also convicted of mistreating a number of dogs, including a cocker spaniel, a husky-lab, and lab cross and a German shepherd between January 1 2017 and June 30 2020 at a former home of his.

A number of Gardner’s brave survivors sat in court to watch the outcome of the trial.

He remained emotionless as he was led down to the cells, having previously enjoyed the freedom of bail throughout the duration of criminal proceedings.

Cameron Gardner. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson

The judge remanded Gardner ahead of sentencing him next month at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Lord Ericht told him: “By verdict of the jury, you have been convicted on all charges, apart from charge 18, indicated.

“I am required to state you have been convicted of sexual offences, and will be made subject to the requirements of the sexual offences notification register.

“I will require social work reports ahead of sentencing on December 22, and will adjourn until then.”

Gardner, of Little Hassiewells in Rothienorman, will return to court for sentencing in Edinburgh before Christmas.

