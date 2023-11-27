Aberdeenshire man guilty of raping women and sexually assaulting child

A man will be jailed for 18 sickening offences including raping women and sexually assaulting a child in Aberdeen and across the Banff and Buchan area.

Cameron Gardner had denied the rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of multiple victims on various occasions between June 2012 and May 2021.

But the 32-year-old, who was the director of a haulage firm, was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Dundee, where he was accused of 19 charges.

A jury of nine men and six women took almost two days to deliberate the evidence against Gardner before returning the mostly guilty verdicts.

They also found an allegation accusing him of raping a woman in an Aberdeenshire field was not proven.

Cameron Gardner committed crimes across Aberdeenshire

Gardner sexually assaulted an underage girl in the Banffshire area back in November 2018.

He was also convicted of five counts of rape against two women — one of whom told the court she was sleeping at the time.

The incidents took place on various occasions in Aberdeen between June 21 2012-2013, in Banffshire and Turriff between April 16 2016 and June 3 2020, and more occasions in the Banffshire area between September 6 2018 and October 31 2018.

Gardner had various assault charges proven against him, including public molestation, which Gardner tried to deny with a convoluted excuse involving a turkey.

Rape and sexual assault victims watched Gardner’s conviction

Giving evidence at his trial, he claimed a bird had become “sexually aroused” by one victim and he was trying to repel it when he manhandled her breasts, in full view of a pub near Melrose between June and August 2013.

Gardner was also convicted of mistreating a number of dogs, including a cocker spaniel, a husky-lab, and lab cross and a German shepherd between January 1 2017 and June 30 2020 at a former home of his.

A number of Gardner’s brave survivors sat in court to watch the outcome of the trial.

He remained emotionless as he was led down to the cells, having previously enjoyed the freedom of bail throughout the duration of criminal proceedings.

The judge remanded Gardner ahead of sentencing him next month at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Lord Ericht told him: “By verdict of the jury, you have been convicted on all charges, apart from charge 18, indicated.

“I am required to state you have been convicted of sexual offences, and will be made subject to the requirements of the sexual offences notification register.

“I will require social work reports ahead of sentencing on December 22, and will adjourn until then.”

Gardner, of Little Hassiewells in Rothienorman, will return to court for sentencing in Edinburgh before Christmas.

