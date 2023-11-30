‘I hope my dance moves get us to no. 1’: Aberdeen M&S worker stars in Christmas music video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I hope my dance moves get us to no. 1’: Aberdeen M&S worker stars in Christmas music video

Shop assistant Owen Grant said he was "over the moon" to play a starring role in the video for Marks & Spencer's 2023 festive single.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Owen Grant, a food hall assistant at M&S in Aberdeen who took part in the supermarket's 2023 Christmas single, at the M&S shop in Aberdeen.
Owen Grant, a food hall assistant at M&S in Aberdeen, took part in the supermarket's 2023 Christmas single. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

A shop worker from Aberdeen told the P&J he was “thrilled” after being selected to star in a Christmas music video penned by one of his colleagues.

Owen Grant – a food hall assistant at M&S in Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Street – teamed up with colleagues from nine stores across the UK to help create the video for the retailer’s 2023 single ‘Maybe this Christmas Time’.

The track was released on Monday and bosses hope it hits the number one spot in the iTunes charts.

The song was written by merchandiser Jack Brooker, who works at M&S Romford, who wrote the lyrics to the song in his bedroom.

It is the third time M&S are going after the desired Christmas number one spot, having finished second in the iTunes charts in the last two years.

Aberdeen M&S worker Owen Grant told the P&J he was over the moon when he learnt he would take part in the making of the 2023 Christmas single. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

M&S Aberdeen worker stars in ‘Maybe this Christmas Time’ music video

Owen, 21, is a fourth year digital media student and has worked in the city-centre shop for two years.

Mr Grant told the P&J he was “thrilled” when he learnt he would be taking part in M&S Christmas single.

“I couldn’t believe it when they told us we were going to London. I was over the moon,” he said.

Owen Grant does one of his music video dance moves in front of the M&S shop in Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Street. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Mr Grant helps managing M&S Aberdeen’s TikTok account.

“Our TikTok has been very successful since I started helping, and that’s the reason why I was selected to take part in the music video,” he explained.

“It was a really good experience. We did it in a proper filming studio – it was mind-blowing.

“It was very fun and my favourite part was to get to know colleagues from so many stores.”

‘They’ll become my nightclub moves’: Aberdeen M&S worker ‘thrilled’ to take part in Christmas single

Mr Grant said he “really enjoyed” learning about the behind the scenes of a music video, something he may consider doing in the future.

“I don’t know what I’ll do after my degree but this was a really enjoyable experience,” he said.

The Aberdeen worker said he “really enjoyed” learning how to make a music video, something related to his degree. M&S

He also explained that his family and friends “are loving” the video and are “very happy” for him.

However, he admitted to be getting “some jokes” from his beloved co-workers.

The student is hoping his dance moves will help the M&S single to hit number one in the UK iTunes chart.

“I do love my dance moves. I think they’ll become my nightclub moves,” he joked.

Owen Grant told the P&J he will not quit his job to become a professional dancer. M&S

M&S single ‘Maybe this Christmas Time’ is currently number 29 on the UK iTunes top songs, while it reached an impressive number four two days ago.

Will this year’s M&S Christmas single achieve the desired number one spot?

Scott Begbie: M&S has got it right – we should all celebrate Christmas however we like

 

