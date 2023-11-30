‘I hope my dance moves get us to no. 1’: Aberdeen M&S worker stars in Christmas music video

A shop worker from Aberdeen told the P&J he was “thrilled” after being selected to star in a Christmas music video penned by one of his colleagues.

Owen Grant – a food hall assistant at M&S in Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Street – teamed up with colleagues from nine stores across the UK to help create the video for the retailer’s 2023 single ‘Maybe this Christmas Time’.

The track was released on Monday and bosses hope it hits the number one spot in the iTunes charts.

The song was written by merchandiser Jack Brooker, who works at M&S Romford, who wrote the lyrics to the song in his bedroom.

It is the third time M&S are going after the desired Christmas number one spot, having finished second in the iTunes charts in the last two years.

M&S Aberdeen worker stars in ‘Maybe this Christmas Time’ music video

Owen, 21, is a fourth year digital media student and has worked in the city-centre shop for two years.

Mr Grant told the P&J he was “thrilled” when he learnt he would be taking part in M&S Christmas single.

“I couldn’t believe it when they told us we were going to London. I was over the moon,” he said.

Mr Grant helps managing M&S Aberdeen’s TikTok account.

“Our TikTok has been very successful since I started helping, and that’s the reason why I was selected to take part in the music video,” he explained.

“It was a really good experience. We did it in a proper filming studio – it was mind-blowing.

“It was very fun and my favourite part was to get to know colleagues from so many stores.”

‘They’ll become my nightclub moves’: Aberdeen M&S worker ‘thrilled’ to take part in Christmas single

Mr Grant said he “really enjoyed” learning about the behind the scenes of a music video, something he may consider doing in the future.

“I don’t know what I’ll do after my degree but this was a really enjoyable experience,” he said.

He also explained that his family and friends “are loving” the video and are “very happy” for him.

However, he admitted to be getting “some jokes” from his beloved co-workers.

The student is hoping his dance moves will help the M&S single to hit number one in the UK iTunes chart.

“I do love my dance moves. I think they’ll become my nightclub moves,” he joked.

M&S single ‘Maybe this Christmas Time’ is currently number 29 on the UK iTunes top songs, while it reached an impressive number four two days ago.

Will this year’s M&S Christmas single achieve the desired number one spot?