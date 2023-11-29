Brrr! – Snow falls in Braemar as wintry weather expected across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Brrr! – Snow falls in Braemar as wintry weather expected across the north and north-east

Met Office warning will remain in place as conditions remain 'hazardous'.

By Louise Glen
The Fife Arms in Braemar has turned into a winter wonderland. Supplied by Braemar,Ballater, Deeside weather group.
Overnight weather dipped to minus 6C in the north and north-east with many now facing snow and ice on this morning’s commute.

A yellow warning remains in place across the north and north-east until 11am today.

And residents in Braemar woke up to find their village covered with snow this morning.

A second warning issued for tonight and into Thursday for the east coast and parts of the Highlands.

Motorists are being warned that driving on snow and ice may make for hazardous conditions with much longer breaking times on roads.

Snow has fallen in Braemar.  Supplied by Braemar, Ballater, Deeside weather group.

Cold start to the day with the Met Office predicting the same tonight

It is a very cold start to the day with ice patches and snow expected.

Light snow has fallen overnight in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, as well as in Moray,  Inverness and parts of the Highlands.

Gritters in Aberdeen have been busy overnight, with the council saying it will be working across the area today.

A spokeswoman said: “We are now gritting the secondary routes and priority two pavements.

“We will be continuously gritting all day as snow showers and ice are forecast.

“Road surface temperatures will remain low today and there could be snow and ice patches on untreated roads.”

Warning: “Please take care.”

But there are icy conditions across the region, people out walking have been warned to wrap up warmly and be careful on slippy patches.

The Met Office warned that more ice and snow is likely from this evening.

Met Office snow and ice forecast.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.

A new weather warning is now in place for the north-east, Moray, Inverness and the north Highlands

Tonight’s weather warning advises people that there are rain showers that will fall as snow inland, and will lead to “icy patches and hazardous conditions”.

It is in place until 11am on Thursday.

In Aberdeen and Elgin temperatures are unlikely to get above 3C today, but will feel like minus 1C for most of the day in coastal areas.

In Inverness temperatures will not get above 4C all day, but it will feel much colder.

St Katherines in Aberdeenshire has had a light dusting of snow.
A light dusting of snow has fallen in St Katherines. Image: Cheryl Livingstone/ DC Thomson.

Stornoway weather will be much milder, with sun and showers this afternoon.

Fort William and Oban will see sunshine and showers, but temperatures that feel like 2C, but will feel much colder.

David MacKay in Elgin said: “No snow in Elgin this morning, just wet. But I saw cars driving in with snow on windscreens and roofs as I made my way into the office.”

Kirstie Waterston in Aberdeenshire said: “There’s a wee dusting of snow in Inverurie.”

The temperatures have dipped across the region. Supplied by Braemar, Ballater, Deeside weather group.

Wintry conditions over the weekend

Wintry conditions are expected to last over the weekend.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

“Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

What is the weather like where you are? We want to see your photos. Send them to live.news@pressandjournal.co.uk.

