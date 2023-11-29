Brrr! – Snow falls in Braemar as wintry weather expected across the north and north-east

Overnight weather dipped to minus 6C in the north and north-east with many now facing snow and ice on this morning’s commute.

A yellow warning remains in place across the north and north-east until 11am today.

And residents in Braemar woke up to find their village covered with snow this morning.

A second warning issued for tonight and into Thursday for the east coast and parts of the Highlands.

Motorists are being warned that driving on snow and ice may make for hazardous conditions with much longer breaking times on roads.

Cold start to the day with the Met Office predicting the same tonight

It is a very cold start to the day with ice patches and snow expected.

Light snow has fallen overnight in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, as well as in Moray, Inverness and parts of the Highlands.

Gritters in Aberdeen have been busy overnight, with the council saying it will be working across the area today.

A spokeswoman said: “We are now gritting the secondary routes and priority two pavements.

“We will be continuously gritting all day as snow showers and ice are forecast.

“Road surface temperatures will remain low today and there could be snow and ice patches on untreated roads.”

Warning: “Please take care.”

But there are icy conditions across the region, people out walking have been warned to wrap up warmly and be careful on slippy patches.

The Met Office warned that more ice and snow is likely from this evening.

A new weather warning is now in place for the north-east, Moray, Inverness and the north Highlands

Tonight’s weather warning advises people that there are rain showers that will fall as snow inland, and will lead to “icy patches and hazardous conditions”.

It is in place until 11am on Thursday.

In Aberdeen and Elgin temperatures are unlikely to get above 3C today, but will feel like minus 1C for most of the day in coastal areas.

In Inverness temperatures will not get above 4C all day, but it will feel much colder.

Stornoway weather will be much milder, with sun and showers this afternoon.

Fort William and Oban will see sunshine and showers, but temperatures that feel like 2C, but will feel much colder.

David MacKay in Elgin said: “No snow in Elgin this morning, just wet. But I saw cars driving in with snow on windscreens and roofs as I made my way into the office.”

Kirstie Waterston in Aberdeenshire said: “There’s a wee dusting of snow in Inverurie.”

Wintry conditions over the weekend

Wintry conditions are expected to last over the weekend.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

“Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

