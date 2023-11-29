Dentist Gregor McPherson on empowering patients in Aberdeen

Gregor McPherson shares more about winning the confidence and trust of patients who are nervous of going to the dentist.

Up to 53% of people in the UK suffer from anxiety or fear when visiting a dentist, according to Dental Phobia.

What’s worse is that 17% of the population feel so anxious and scared that they refuse to see a dentist and get essential dental work done.

That’s more than one in six people possibly missing their regular dental checkups and failing to get the treatments they need.

But there’s at least one private dentist in Aberdeen who especially enjoys treating anxious patients.

That’s Dr Gregor McPherson, who will join Andrew Scott Dental Care next month.

Private dentist in Aberdeen puts patients at ease

Gregor says: “I find that the most rewarding. I go on a journey together with my patient and get them to where they want to be. In some cases, that’s just dentally fit. In other cases, they want the full smile makeover.

A lot of it is empowering the patient, making them understand that I didn’t get into dentistry to cause anybody any harm. I got into dentistry to make people smile.

“It starts with a conversation, finding out what they want and seeing if you’re the right fit for each other because it’s very much a two-way thing.

“I say to people at the start, if you don’t feel like I’m the right dentist for you, we can organise for you to be seen by somebody else. It’s just giving them that power. If they don’t want me to do anything, we won’t do it. If they want me to stop, we stop. It’s also about managing what we can and cannot do. Fundamentally, I’m here to help them on their journey.

“I had a patient whose teeth were terrible and we sorted everything out just for his wedding. You look at the before and after pictures and the difference is unbelievable!”

It also helps that Andrew Scott Dental Care offers short waiting lists. Whereas some practices can have weeks or months of waiting times for private treatments, a factor that can also lead to patients putting off essential dental care, the Aberdeen clinic’s diary is carefully managed so that patients never have to wait too long.

Private dentist returns to his roots

Joining Andrew Scott Dental Care is a homecoming of sorts for Gregor who was raised on Angusfield Avenue, less than a mile from the clinic.

His dad was a doctor. But after attending Robert Gordon’s College, Gregor studied environmental management in Northumbria University in Newcastle.

He says: “When I left school, I don’t think I was mature enough to be a dentist. I did quite a bit of travelling. I’ve been on a bit of a journey to become a dentist but I’ve always wanted to do something where I can use my hands and help people.”

Art and engineering in dentistry

Gregor found both in dentistry, which he pursued at the prestigious University of Glasgow.

He explains: “When I studied at Glasgow Dental School, straight across the road was the Glasgow Art School, a world-renowned art school, we learned how to carve composite fillings. So basically, you’re doing sculpture on a moving target upside down through a mirror. It’s really detailed, fine things that we do.

“Dentistry can actually be as creative as you want. It’s an art form, there is an artistic flair to it. But there are huge components of dentistry that involves engineering and the technology helps.”

Gregor excels in preventative and restorative dentistry as well as composite bonding. He’s enthusiastic about incorporating advanced digital technology into his practice so patients can experience less invasive procedures and faster recovery times.

He says: “I really embrace technology. We’ve got intra oral cameras and a big TV in the surgery so we can take a pre-scan of your teeth and some photographs. Then we can digitally replicate what your new smile will look like. We can also have models made of your new teeth and transfer that into your mouth temporarily so you can see what it looks like.

“The technology allows people to see exactly what we’re doing and make sure they get the results they want.”

Dr Gregor McPherson joins Andrew Scott Dental Care

It’s this passion that Gregor will bring with him when he joins Andrew Scott Dental Care.

He says: “I’m delighted to be joining. It’s a practice that’s got a really good reputation in Aberdeen.

“There’s a thing called slow dentistry, this idea that you need to take your time to be able to do things properly. If you talk to people, then you get to understand exactly what they want because most people just want to be educated on how best to take care of their teeth. They want to have somebody they can trust to do the best they can for them. That’s what Andrew Scott Dental Care is focused on doing.”

What makes Andrew Scott Dental Care different?

Short waiting times: key to accessible care

Another aspect setting Andrew Scott Dental Care apart is its efficient scheduling, ensuring short waiting periods for treatments. This approach contrasts with the long wait times at other practices, which can deter patients from seeking timely dental care.

A commitment to value and aesthetic excellence

At Andrew Scott Dental Care, there’s a keen awareness that quality dental care should be accessible. Gregor McPherson and the team are dedicated to providing top-tier dental services at competitive prices, ensuring that excellent dental care is not a luxury but a standard.

The practice itself mirrors this commitment to excellence, boasting a state-of-the-art facility that combines modern design with a welcoming atmosphere, reflecting the high quality of care provided.

Visit Andrew Scott Dental Care to find out more about this modern dental practice in Aberdeen.

