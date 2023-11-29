Radio 1 presenter Greg James stops off at Stonehaven chipper to try deep-fried delicacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Radio 1 presenter Greg James stops off at Stonehaven chipper to try deep-fried delicacy

The BBC Radio 1 presenter joked that he had a defibrillator "on standby" after trying a battered Mars Bar from The Carron Fish Bar.

By Shanay Taylor & Bailey Moreton
Greg James visits The Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven.
Greg James visits The Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven. Image: Greg James.

Workers at a Stonehaven chippie were “in awe” when BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James walked through the door.

Greg James took a “nice little trip” to The Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven and even tried a deep-fried Mars Bar.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter is in Scotland this week ahead of Radio 1’s Big Weekend Experience, an exhibition launching at V&A Dundee this weekend.

During his trip, he took a detour to Stonehaven to grab a bite to eat at The Carron Fish Bar.

Speaking to the P&J, owner Murray Watson said the DJ was “great fun and really nice” when he visited with fellow radio broadcaster, Arielle Free.

Staff members in ‘awe’

He said the pair “had a bit of fun” whilst waiting for their fish suppers, playing around with vinegar bottles and using them as spray guns.

Mr Watson added: “They were excited about the vinegar bottles, like spray guns you’d use to water your plants, and had a bit of fun playing around with them.

“They were great fun, really nice. I think they were just excited to get some very traditional fish and chips back up in Scotland which is where they’re from.

“We’ve had quite a lot of different people over the years. But one of the great things is everyone who comes in has the same attitude – they’re happy to be here, they’re happy to get involved with the staff and that’s what we really like to see.

“The staff were a little in awe when they saw he was coming but they are as always friendly and welcoming to us as we are to them.”

After indulging in an “enormous” fish supper, the next thing on Greg’s list was to try  a deep-fried Mars Bar – a delicacy made famous by the Stonehaven chipper.

The Radio 1 presenter visited the chip shop yesterday. Image: Greg James.

The invention was created when the takeaway was formerly known as The Haven Chip Bar, and a school kid dared his mate to try the chocolate bar – in batter – for his lunch.

Greg James tries deep-fried Mars Bar

Skip forward 28 years and the dare has now turned into an iconic snack – with people travelling far and wide, just for a taste.

Sharing snaps of his trip on Instagram, James said “I really love it here”.

“We’re BACK in Scotland to put on an actual exhibition at @vadundee to celebrate Big Weekend from this year,” he said.

“So fun doing the show with @ariellefree. Nice little trip to Stonehaven yesterday, ENORMOUS fish supper, battered Mars bar, then a big lie down due to palpitations from it all. Defib on standby.

“PS. It’s so cold the studio gave up yesterday.”

Owner Lorraine Watson pictured outside the Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven.

Greg James is best-known for presenting his BBC Radio 1 flagship breakfast show and has been hosting shows including old drive-time since 2007.

The radio star is in Dundee this week with Radio 1 as they get ready to launch the first-ever ‘Big Weekend’ exhibition.

The exhibition will take a deep-dive into Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 in Dundee showcasing highlights from across the weekend.

More information on the upcoming exhibition can be found here.

