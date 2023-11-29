Radio 1 presenter Greg James stops off at Stonehaven chipper to try deep-fried delicacy

Workers at a Stonehaven chippie were “in awe” when BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James walked through the door.

Greg James took a “nice little trip” to The Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven and even tried a deep-fried Mars Bar.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter is in Scotland this week ahead of Radio 1’s Big Weekend Experience, an exhibition launching at V&A Dundee this weekend.

During his trip, he took a detour to Stonehaven to grab a bite to eat at The Carron Fish Bar.

Speaking to the P&J, owner Murray Watson said the DJ was “great fun and really nice” when he visited with fellow radio broadcaster, Arielle Free.

Staff members in ‘awe’

He said the pair “had a bit of fun” whilst waiting for their fish suppers, playing around with vinegar bottles and using them as spray guns.

Mr Watson added: “They were excited about the vinegar bottles, like spray guns you’d use to water your plants, and had a bit of fun playing around with them.

“They were great fun, really nice. I think they were just excited to get some very traditional fish and chips back up in Scotland which is where they’re from.

“We’ve had quite a lot of different people over the years. But one of the great things is everyone who comes in has the same attitude – they’re happy to be here, they’re happy to get involved with the staff and that’s what we really like to see.

“The staff were a little in awe when they saw he was coming but they are as always friendly and welcoming to us as we are to them.”

After indulging in an “enormous” fish supper, the next thing on Greg’s list was to try a deep-fried Mars Bar – a delicacy made famous by the Stonehaven chipper.

The invention was created when the takeaway was formerly known as The Haven Chip Bar, and a school kid dared his mate to try the chocolate bar – in batter – for his lunch.

Greg James tries deep-fried Mars Bar

Skip forward 28 years and the dare has now turned into an iconic snack – with people travelling far and wide, just for a taste.

Sharing snaps of his trip on Instagram, James said “I really love it here”.

“We’re BACK in Scotland to put on an actual exhibition at @vadundee to celebrate Big Weekend from this year,” he said.

“So fun doing the show with @ariellefree. Nice little trip to Stonehaven yesterday, ENORMOUS fish supper, battered Mars bar, then a big lie down due to palpitations from it all. Defib on standby.

“PS. It’s so cold the studio gave up yesterday.”

Greg James is best-known for presenting his BBC Radio 1 flagship breakfast show and has been hosting shows including old drive-time since 2007.

The radio star is in Dundee this week with Radio 1 as they get ready to launch the first-ever ‘Big Weekend’ exhibition.

The exhibition will take a deep-dive into Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 in Dundee showcasing highlights from across the weekend.

More information on the upcoming exhibition can be found here.