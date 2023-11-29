Ledingham Chalmers growing its team in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ledingham Chalmers growing its team in Aberdeen

Profits are down at the law firm but Scotland's legal sector managing partner of the year says she's 'not wedded' to challenging targets.

By Keith Findlay
New partner Mike Morrice, left, and head of HR Gary Hunt at Ledingham Chalmers in Aberdeen.
New partner Mike Morrice, left, and head of HR Gary Hunt at Ledingham Chalmers in Aberdeen. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

North-east law firm Ledingham Chalmers today unveiled two key Aberdeen appointments alongside annual results.

It also revealed its total headcount has exceeded 200 for the first time.

Managing partner Jennifer said a small drop in profits on higher turnover in its 2022-23 trading year was partly down to the firm investing in its fast-growing workforce

The reecent Aberdeen hires include new partner Mike Morrice, who has joined the commercial property team from Burness Paull.

And Gary Hunt, previously at oil and gas company Taqa, started November as Ledingham Chalmers’ new head of human resources (HR).

New hires in Aberdeen have more than 60 years’ experience between them

Ledingham Chalmers’ website describes Mr Morrice as “a seasoned commercial property lawyer with over 35 years of experience”. He has advised clients operating across business sectors including energy, education, retail and property development.

Mr Hunt, a graduate of Robert Gordon University, boasts more than 25 years of HR experience in the energy sector. He was an HR manager at Taqa for 11 years, having previously held roles with ConocoPhillips (UK) and the Aker group of companies in the UK and Australia.

Ledingham Chalmers is also growing its team in Edinburgh

Another recent senior hire at Ledingham Chalmers, Edinburgh-based Coral Bain, joined the firm in the newly-created pan-Scotland role of head of risk and compliance.

She oversees business areas such as Law Society of Scotland standards and regulations, anti-money laundering rules and data protection.

Ledingham Chalmers has offices in Aberdeen, Inverness, Edinburgh and Stirling.

Firm still recruiting

A total of 31 people have joined the firm this year.

The headcount on October 31 was 210, including 27 partners, which was up more than 25% from 166 in April 2022.

A further five people based in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Inverness were due to join the business this month. Meanwhile, recruitment is under way for a further five posts, including four lawyers and a paralegal.

Group turnover for the 2022-23 trading year hit £14.2 million.

This was up from £13.6m in 2021-22 and its highest level since Ledingham Chalmers became a limited liability partnership in 2006.

Pre-tax profits were slightly down on the year before at £3.5m, from £4m.

Ledingham Chalmers managing partner Jennifer Young.
Ledingham Chalmers managing partner Jennifer Young. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Ms Young, who was recently named managing partner of the year at the Scottish Legal Awards, said the fall in profits was due to the firm investing in its workforce, as well as factors affecting all businesses – such as inflation and higher operating overheads.

She added: “We’re not wedded to the numbers we outlined in 2019 to double turnover to £25m by 2025.

“We’re operating in a competitive post-pandemic marketplace for attracting and retaining talent – and we’re investing in a fast-growing workforce.”

Ledingham Chalmers also allocated almost £280,000 in non-contractual bonuses in the most recent financial year, including through its performance related pay scheme.

