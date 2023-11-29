Ledingham Chalmers growing its team in Aberdeen

North-east law firm Ledingham Chalmers today unveiled two key Aberdeen appointments alongside annual results.

It also revealed its total headcount has exceeded 200 for the first time.

Managing partner Jennifer said a small drop in profits on higher turnover in its 2022-23 trading year was partly down to the firm investing in its fast-growing workforce

The reecent Aberdeen hires include new partner Mike Morrice, who has joined the commercial property team from Burness Paull.

And Gary Hunt, previously at oil and gas company Taqa, started November as Ledingham Chalmers’ new head of human resources (HR).

New hires in Aberdeen have more than 60 years’ experience between them

Ledingham Chalmers’ website describes Mr Morrice as “a seasoned commercial property lawyer with over 35 years of experience”. He has advised clients operating across business sectors including energy, education, retail and property development.

Mr Hunt, a graduate of Robert Gordon University, boasts more than 25 years of HR experience in the energy sector. He was an HR manager at Taqa for 11 years, having previously held roles with ConocoPhillips (UK) and the Aker group of companies in the UK and Australia.

Ledingham Chalmers is also growing its team in Edinburgh

Another recent senior hire at Ledingham Chalmers, Edinburgh-based Coral Bain, joined the firm in the newly-created pan-Scotland role of head of risk and compliance.

She oversees business areas such as Law Society of Scotland standards and regulations, anti-money laundering rules and data protection.

Ledingham Chalmers has offices in Aberdeen, Inverness, Edinburgh and Stirling.

Firm still recruiting

A total of 31 people have joined the firm this year.

The headcount on October 31 was 210, including 27 partners, which was up more than 25% from 166 in April 2022.

A further five people based in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Inverness were due to join the business this month. Meanwhile, recruitment is under way for a further five posts, including four lawyers and a paralegal.

We speak a lot about sustainable growth, a key part of that strategy is having the right people in the right roles. Here's the latest on recent senior hires, our highest ever headcount and the financial results for 2022/23.https://t.co/mUduowpTSw pic.twitter.com/Jsnaip9D09 — Ledingham Chalmers (@LedChalmers) November 29, 2023

Group turnover for the 2022-23 trading year hit £14.2 million.

This was up from £13.6m in 2021-22 and its highest level since Ledingham Chalmers became a limited liability partnership in 2006.

Pre-tax profits were slightly down on the year before at £3.5m, from £4m.

Ms Young, who was recently named managing partner of the year at the Scottish Legal Awards, said the fall in profits was due to the firm investing in its workforce, as well as factors affecting all businesses – such as inflation and higher operating overheads.

She added: “We’re not wedded to the numbers we outlined in 2019 to double turnover to £25m by 2025.

“We’re operating in a competitive post-pandemic marketplace for attracting and retaining talent – and we’re investing in a fast-growing workforce.”

Ledingham Chalmers also allocated almost £280,000 in non-contractual bonuses in the most recent financial year, including through its performance related pay scheme.