Emergency services called to two-car crash near Ardoe House Hotel

A section of an Aberdeen road has been closed following a two-car crash near Ardoe House Hotel.

The incident took place on the B9077 South Deeside Road at about 3pm.

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene.

It is understood the road is closed in both directions between Garthdee and Maryculter.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed two appliances had been dispatched from Central and Altens fire stations.

Both crews remain working at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 3pm on Wednesday, November 29, to a report of a two-car crash on the B9077 at Banchory Devenick.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.”

More to follow.