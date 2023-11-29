Big changes on the way for bin collections in the Highlands: Here’s what you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Big changes on the way for bin collections in the Highlands: Here’s what you need to know

A fifth bin is on the way for thousands of Highland households.

By Stuart Findlay
The way recycling is collected in the Highlands is changing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Council is considering the best way to spread the word as it edges closer to some major changes to its bin collections next year.

Your general waste bin is about to get a lot smaller, there will be two types of recycling and more than 20,000 households will be added to the food waste collection service in 2024.

The good news is that the changes will not be directly responsible for a bump in council tax as the move to modernise recycling is being funded by a £6.5m investment from the Scottish Government.

What is changing?

Currently, most Highland households have two bins: a green bin for waste and a blue bin for recycling.

Many also pay £47.75 a year for a brown bin for garden waste.

In 37,000 households across Inverness, there is also a smaller food waste collection bin.

From next spring, the council wants people to spread their recycling across two bins.

They also want people to throw less waste to landfill.

To do this, the council is changing what goes in each bin.

And they’re adding a new one, which will be grey, into the mix.

How will it work?

Green bin – mixed containers

Your current green bin will be repurposed for recycling.

It will be for “mixed containers” – which means plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays, as well as cans, tins, foil and cartons.

Blue bin – paper and card

Paper and card will now be recycled separately from containers.

This makes it easier for the council to sort our recycling. The blue bin you currently use for all recycling should now only be used for paper and card. Any other recyclables go in the green bin.

The Inverness recycling centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

New grey bin – general waste

Every household will receive an additional bin for general waste – but it’ll be smaller.

Instead of the standard wheelie bin size – 240 litres – this one will be 140 litres if you’ve already got a food waste collection bin or 180 litres if you don’t.

The hope is that providing more room for recycling will encourage people to throw away less waste to landfill.

Brown bin – for garden waste

No changes for the brown bin service.

The permit has increased from the £30 it cost when it was introduced in 2017 but the council has announced a freeze in the £47.75 permit cost for at least one more year.

When will I get a food waste bin?

At the moment, only households in Inverness can recycle their food waste.

However, from next April it will be extended to 14,500 households in Ross and Cromarty.

This includes:

  • Alness
  • Avoch
  • Conon Bridge
  • Culbokie
  • Dingwall
  • Evanton,
  • Fortrose
  • Invergordon
  • Kildary
  • Maryburgh
  • Milton
  • Munlochy
  • Muir of Ord
  • Rosemarkie
  • Strathpeffer

In May 2024, 5,500 homes in Nairn and Auldearn will be added, as well as a further 3,000 in the greater Inverness area in Ardersier, Beauly, Croy, Bunchrew, Drumnadrochit, Kirkhill and Tornagrain.

The timeline for the rest of the region to be added is:

  • Badenoch and Strathspey in August 2024
  • Caithness in September 2024
  • Sutherland in October and November 2024
  • Skye and Lochalsh in March 2025
  • Lochaber in April 2025

Vans and trailers trial at Inverness recycling centre

There are also changes on the way at the Inverness recycling centre in Henderson Drive.

A new six-month trial to allow vans and trailers to deposit small amounts of DIY waste was approved by councillors today.

Councillor Graham MacKenzie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Previously, they could only visit the centre by making an appointment first.

The council is planning a social media campaign to make people aware of all the changes coming into force next year.

Councillor Graham MacKenzie, chairman of the communities and place committee, said: “The service changes are essential to achieving a sustainable collection service model, particularly against the backdrop of a large budget deficit.”

Conversation