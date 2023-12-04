Heroic Peterhead fisherman saved five crewmen from sinking trawler after North Sea collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heroic Peterhead fisherman saved five crewmen from sinking trawler after North Sea collision

'Quick-thinking' seaman won an award for saving the lives of the crew.

By Chris Cromar
Kris Leel standing next to the Guiding Light boat.
Kris Leel works as an engineer on the Guiding Light vessel. Image: Melanie Leel.

A fisherman who was recognised for saving the crew of a sunken boat has said that he is “just thankful” that everybody came home safely.

Kris Leel, an engineer for Peterhead-based fishing boat Guiding Light, was awarded the Lady Swaythling Trophy from the Shipwrecked Fishermen and Mariners’ Royal Benevolent Society at a ceremony in London in October.

Mr Leel helped rescued five crew members from his boat’s sister ship Guiding Star when it sunk in October 2022, 33 nautical miles off of Fair Isle.

Guiding Light in the sea.
The Guiding Light at sea. Image: Fishing News.

The award for “outstanding seamanship” was given due to his use of the vessels’ power block – a mechanised winch used to haul nets – in the rescue.

Describing his courageous actions, the Shipwrecked Mariners described it as: “Quick thinking and skillful seamanship helped save the lives of five fishermen whose boat sank off the north-east coast of Scotland following a collision.”

With both vessels fishing in “challenging” conditions, which included rough seas and near gale-force winds, both ships collided when they were retrieving their gear after hauling in their catch.

‘Kris made every attempt to alert his friends on the other vessel’

It happened after Guiding Light’s bow rose in the swell and struck the Guiding Star, which resulted in the latter’s stern being sliced open and it started to go down.

Mr Leel started the forward crane and prepared numerous throwing lines to help.

Describing the next steps, the Shipwrecked Mariners said: “Seeing how quickly the boat was sinking, Kris made every attempt to alert his friends on the other vessel to the rapid flooding and the limited time they had to escape.”

Boat at Peterhead Harbour.
The Guiding Light is based at Peterhead Harbour. Image: Nigel Millard/MSC.

To make matters worse, it soon became apparent that the lifejackets and immersion suits were inaccessible to the Guiding Star’s crew, due to them being stored in a bit that was flooded.

The crew of the Guiding Light transferred their own safety equipment to their stricken counterparts using a heaving line to get it across, moments before it sunk.

However, the rescue was not finished there, as despite Mr Leel managing to “skilfully” operate controls to lift three crew members from the from the raft and avoiding “violent movements”, a wave hit it.

Fair Isle in Shetland.
The incident happened 33 nautical miles off of Fair Isle. Image: Angela Irvine.

“Kris could not see his colleagues in the water but kept his composure, taking direction from those on deck to locate and recover two more crew members directly from the water,” the charity said.

The remaining three crew members grabbed hold of the upturned raft and started to drift off, but were brought to safety by a helicopter.

‘Exceptional seamanship’

The Shipwrecked Mariners added: “Kris demonstrated exceptional seamanship in the face of a grave situation, in relentless conditions, and given the possible consequences, under considerable pressure.

“While unconventional as a rescue, Kris’s calmness and skill in operating the power block, supported by his fellow crew, resulted in the rescue of his colleagues from a life-threatening situation.”

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Leel, who is married to Melanie and has four children, said: “The whole crew of the Guiding Light played their part in the rescue of their shipmates and I’m just thankful that both crews came home safe that day.”

