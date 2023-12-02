Police searching for ‘dangerous’ driver who collided with bus in Aberdeen

Police are searching for a “dangerous” driver who collided with a bus and drove on a pedestrian path in Aberdeen.

The incident took place on Provost Fraser Drive just before 11am on Wednesday.

Officers have shared details of a silver Volkswagen Golf overtaking a number of stationary vehicles on the road.

The vehicles were stopped behind a bus which passengers were leaving.

It is understood the silver car then crashed into a bus on the opposite carriageway and made no effort to stop.

The driver also drove onto a pedestrian footpath and grass area.

Appeal to trace dangerous driver in Aberdeen

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the “dangerous driving” to get in touch.

A post shared by police states: “We are appealing for information about dangerous driving at Provost Fraser Drive, Aberdeen.

“About 10.50am on Wednesday, November 29, a silver Volkswagen Golf was driving dangerously by overtaking numerous stationary vehicles behind a bus that was allowing passengers to exit.

“The car collided with a Stagecoach Bus on the opposing carriageway, made no effort to stop, and drove on a pedestrian footpath and grass area.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or online, quoting reference number 1075 of November 29.

Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.