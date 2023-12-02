Police searching for ‘dangerous’ driver who collided with bus in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police searching for ‘dangerous’ driver who collided with bus in Aberdeen

Officers are appealing for information about an incident on Provost Fraser Drive on Wednesday morning.

By Ellie Milne
Locator of Provost Fraser Drive
The incident took place on Provost Fraser Drive in Aberdeen on Wednesday morning. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Police are searching for a “dangerous” driver who collided with a bus and drove on a pedestrian path in Aberdeen.

The incident took place on Provost Fraser Drive just before 11am on Wednesday.

Officers have shared details of a silver Volkswagen Golf overtaking a number of stationary vehicles on the road.

The vehicles were stopped behind a bus which passengers were leaving.

It is understood the silver car then crashed into a bus on the opposite carriageway and made no effort to stop.

The driver also drove onto a pedestrian footpath and grass area.

Appeal to trace dangerous driver in Aberdeen

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the “dangerous driving” to get in touch.

A post shared by police states: “We are appealing for information about dangerous driving at Provost Fraser Drive, Aberdeen.

“About 10.50am on Wednesday, November 29, a silver Volkswagen Golf was driving dangerously by overtaking numerous stationary vehicles behind a bus that was allowing passengers to exit.

“The car collided with a Stagecoach Bus on the opposing carriageway, made no effort to stop, and drove on a pedestrian footpath and grass area.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or online, quoting reference number 1075 of November 29.

Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Google maps screenshot of A92 at Muchalls
Emergency services called to crash on A92 at Muchalls
Timi Adegunwa, of Black & Scot, is presented with the diversity programme 2023 prize by Ian Gibson, of award category sponsor Hampden & Co.
Top cyber diversity award for Oldmeldrum-based Black & Scot
Image shows a 3D design of the canopy features, planned as part of the Aberdeen beach masterplan.
Police warn youths could 'climb canopies' and turn revamped Aberdeen beach into hooligan hotspot
The Aberdeen city centre bus gates were introduced using experimental rules that allow little prior consultation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
PR experts hired to explain how Aberdeen city centre bus gates work - and…
OEUK Awards 2023 winners.
OEUK celebrates those 'driving innovation' with its 2023 awards
Outside of Skene Medical Group building.
Patients at Westhill GP practice refuse to be seen by doctors because of their…
3
Centre manager outside the new market.
New makers market gives Trinity Centre a boost before Christmas
Rev Scott Rennie said his uncle Arthur had to wait almost a whole day for an ambulance to take him from Dyce to Aberdeen Infirmary Hospital.
Aberdeen pensioner, 86, waits more than 15 hours for ambulance as nephew slams 'outrageous'…
Scotrail sunday timetable
Man, 65, in court after £60,000 of cannabis seized at Aberdeen train station
This weekend will be cold and frosty according to the Met Office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Brrr-ace yourselves! Temperatures set to plummet to -10C this weekend

Conversation