Banks o’ Dee beat Strathspey to top the Highland League in only game to go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee beat Strathspey to top the Highland League in only game to go ahead

The Aberdeen outfit prevailed 4-1 against the Grantown Jags at Spain Park.

By Callum Law
Michael Philipson scores Banks o' Dee's third goal against Strathspey Thistle from the penalty spot. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Michael Philipson scores Banks o' Dee's third goal against Strathspey Thistle from the penalty spot. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Josh Winton was pleased to see Banks o’ Dee beat the weather and Strathspey Thistle to go to the top of the Breedon Highland League.

The Aberdeen outfit prevailed 4-1 at Spain Park with the game very much in the balance at 1-1 until Jags defender Jack Gilliland conceded a penalty and was sent off with 20 minutes remaining.

Frost led to the postponement of the seven other scheduled league fixtures, but Dee’s astroturf pitch was playable.

The victory moves Banks o’ Dee to the top of division, a point above Brechin City, who have three games in hand.

Co-manager Winton said: “We were a bit off our best, in spells during either half we were right at it.

“But there were also other spells where we were a bit off it, we were a bit disappointed with that.

“We knew with it being the only game on it was a good chance to get another three points on the board.

Dayshonne Golding celebrates after scoring for Banks o’ Dee against Strathspey Thistle

“That was the challenge for the boys to do that and then move on to Wednesday (away game against Keith).

“It’s good, the table is a bit all over the place because teams have played less games than others.

“But it certainly looks good until the next set of games, we’ll just keep taking the games one by one.”

Visitors strike first

Strathspey started brightly and took the lead in the 10th minute. Michael McKenzie did well on the right flank to gather possession and pick out Kane Davies.

His effort and Owen Loveland’s attempt were blocked, but the Jags worked the ball to Owen Paterson on the left side of the area and he curled an excellent right foot shot into the top left corner from 15 yards.

In freezing temperatures the visitors were warming to their task and Mackenzie headed straight at goalkeeper Daniel Hoban from an Iain Ross delivery.

After the first quarter Dee improved with Dayshonne Golding a lively presence up front.

Owen Paterson, left, scores for Strathspey Thistle against Banks o’ Dee

First he fired wide from Chris Antoniazzi’s cross and then the on-loan Cove Rangers striker had an effort headed off the line by Taylor Sutherland having rounded goalkeeper Steve Martin.

Just shy of the half hour mark the Aberdeen side restored parity. Antoniazzi did superbly well to skip away from Paterson and Gilliland on the right before cutting the ball back for Max Alexander to stroke into the bottom right corner.

Before the first period was over Strathspey’s Jack Davison curled straight at Hoban, while at the other end Martin did well to block Golding’s angled strike.

Dee up the ante

In the 62nd minute Martin denied Dee a certain goal. Jevan Anderson’s flick on released Michael Philipson on the left side of the area and his low shot looked destined to find the far corner only for Martin’s outstretched left boot to divert it wide.

Sub Lachie MacLeod curled narrowly wide as the home side looked to up the tempo.

In the 70th minute the key moment in the contest arrived. Anderson’s ball forward was missed by Sutherland which let Golding in and as he went to shoot he was pulled down by Gilliland.

Referee Owen Lawrence awarded a penalty – which Golding slotted down the middle – and sent Gilliland off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Banks o’ Dee’s Chris Antoniazzi, left, runs at Jack Gilliland of Banks o’ Dee

In the 77th minute the points and Dee’s place at the top of the table were secured as they netted a second penalty.

Antoniazzi went down under Davison’s challenge and this time Philipson tucked the spot-kick into the left corner.

Strathspey sub Ross Logan lobbed wide from a promising position and MacLeod hit the left post for Dee when through on goal.

In the 84th minute MacLeod didn’t miss out though, hammering home an Antoniazzi corner from six yards.

Positive reaction from Grantown outfit

The final score was harsh on Strathspey given their performance and they remain bottom of the table.

Boss Robert MacCormack said: “After last weekend (8-1 defeat to Turriff United) we wanted a reaction because last week was the worst performance I’ve had since I’ve been at the club.

“We got that reaction, for the whole game we worked really hard, but it’s hard with 11 players and then the red card and the penalty makes it difficult and we were tired.

“Four-one probably flatters Banks o’ Dee a little bit even though they had chances.

“I’m disappointed to lose the game, but I’m pleased with the response from the players and the performance they put in.”

On the penalty and red card decision, MacCormack added: “I couldn’t really see it, but Jack said after he pulled him back and if he’s done that it’s a red card and that’s it.

“It’s frustrating because we were defending well, but there were mistakes in the lead up to the goal where we had chances to clear it.”

More from Highland League

Michael Philipson scores Banks o' Dee's third goal against Strathspey Thistle from the penalty spot. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Ross County, Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City games called off; Highland League Cup…
Michael Philipson scores Banks o' Dee's third goal against Strathspey Thistle from the penalty spot. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh stalwarts look to lift Highland League Cup
Michael Philipson scores Banks o' Dee's third goal against Strathspey Thistle from the penalty spot. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Buckie Thistle get back to league matters in derby clash with Deveronvale
Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena.
Ross County and Elgin games face pitch inspections; Three Highland League games postponed
Michael Philipson scores Banks o' Dee's third goal against Strathspey Thistle from the penalty spot. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald hopes Highland League Cup can be his first trophy…
Michael Philipson scores Banks o' Dee's third goal against Strathspey Thistle from the penalty spot. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased to have another shot at Highland League Cup glory
Michael Philipson scores Banks o' Dee's third goal against Strathspey Thistle from the penalty spot. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - Who will win the Highland League Cup?
Michael Philipson scores Banks o' Dee's third goal against Strathspey Thistle from the penalty spot. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Banks o' Dee defender Kyle Willox pens contract extension
Michael Philipson scores Banks o' Dee's third goal against Strathspey Thistle from the penalty spot. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Fraserburgh's Paul Young looks to break Highland League Cup duck
Michael Philipson scores Banks o' Dee's third goal against Strathspey Thistle from the penalty spot. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Brora's Ali Sutherland seeking Highland League Cup hat-trick