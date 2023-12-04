Aberdeenshire secondary school at centre of hoax ‘threat’ as police called to investigate

Ellon Academy in Aberdeenshire was at the centre of a “threat” last night, which led to police investigating the matter.

“Messages of concern” were sent to the school’s social media and email addresses on Sunday.

Police were sent to the academy to investigate after receiving reports at around 11.20pm.

However, it has since been confirmed that these were a “hoax” and that they pose no “credible threat” to staff or pupils at the secondary school, which moved to its community campus in August 2015.

In a message to parents and carers, Ellon Academy rector Pauline Buchan said: “We have acted on this with haste and hope you are reassured by the police investigation.”

The school, which has around 1,100 pupils, is therefore open as usual.

A Police spokesman told The P&J: “At around 11.20pm on Sunday December 3, we received reports of concern about online communications indicating threats towards a school.

“Inquiries were carried out and it was established these were a hoax. Suitable advice was provided.”

‘No credible threat’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman added: “Ellon Academy Community Campus was made aware of a threat via social media and email on Sunday.

“Police were immediately informed to get their assessment of the level of credibility.

“Thanks to their swift actions, officers checked the school and have reassured us that there is no credible threat to the pupils and staff at Ellon Academy.

“We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and will work with police as part of any further inquiries.”

In October, staff and pupils Fortrose Academy in the Highlands were evacuated out of precaution due to a “malicious call” being received by the school.