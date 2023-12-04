Aberdeenshire secondary school at centre of hoax ‘threat’ as police called to investigate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire secondary school at centre of hoax ‘threat’ as police called to investigate

"Messages of concern" were sent to the school.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Ellon Academy.
The "threat" was made to Ellon Academy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Ellon Academy in Aberdeenshire was at the centre of a “threat” last night, which led to police investigating the matter.

“Messages of concern” were sent to the school’s social media and email addresses on Sunday.

Police were sent to the academy to investigate after receiving reports at around 11.20pm.

However, it has since been confirmed that these were a “hoax” and that they pose no “credible threat” to staff or pupils at the secondary school, which moved to its community campus in August 2015.

Outside of Ellon Academy.
Ellon Academy opened in August 2015. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

In a message to parents and carers, Ellon Academy rector Pauline Buchan said: “We have acted on this with haste and hope you are reassured by the police investigation.”

The school, which has around 1,100 pupils, is therefore open as usual.

A Police spokesman told The P&J: “At around 11.20pm on Sunday December 3, we received reports of concern about online communications indicating threats towards a school.

“Inquiries were carried out and it was established these were a hoax. Suitable advice was provided.”

‘No credible threat’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman added: “Ellon Academy Community Campus was made aware of a threat via social media and email on Sunday.

“Police were immediately informed to get their assessment of the level of credibility.

“Thanks to their swift actions, officers checked the school and have reassured us that there is no credible threat to the pupils and staff at Ellon Academy.

Facade of Fortrose Academy.
Staff and pupils at Fortrose Academy in the Highlands were evacuated by police in October. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and will work with police as part of any further inquiries.”

In October, staff and pupils Fortrose Academy in the Highlands were evacuated out of precaution due to a “malicious call” being received by the school.

Conversation