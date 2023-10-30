Fortrose Academy evacuated after ‘malicious call’

A Highland secondary school was evacuated today after a “malicious call” was made.

Staff and pupils at Fortrose Academy were ushered out of the building this afternoon as a precaution.

The Black Isle-based high school was surrounded by police as they worked to establish the severity of the threat.

Police were alerted at about 11.20am, however, they have now confirmed that no suspicious items were found.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On Monday, 30 October, police responded to what is now believed to be a malicious call to Fortrose Academy, Academy Street, Fortrose.

“As a precaution, staff evacuated the school.

“A search of the building has been conducted and there have been no suspicious items found. Enquiries are underway to identify the person responsible.”