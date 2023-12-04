Rolled over vehicle forces South Deeside road near Maryculter Bridge to close

Police have been forced to closed South Deeside road after a vehicle rolled over onto its roof this morning.

The incident happened just after 8am on Monday on the B9077 near the Maryculter Bridge.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

It is understood there may be a second vehicle which has also rolled onto its roof.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

Police have closed South Deeside road due to the incident, and according to AA Traffic News, queues are forming along the road.

For motorists heading into Aberdeen, the B9077 is closed from Milltimber Brae.

For much of the north and north-east, this weekend saw temperatures plummet with snow and ice warnings across the region.

More as we get it.