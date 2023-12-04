Schools shut across north and north-east as temperatures plunge to -12.5C on one of the coldest nights of the year

Residents in the north and north-east have woken up to freezing conditions after temperatures plunged to -12C on one of the coldest nights of the year.

According to the Met Office, -12.5C was recorded in Altnaharra, Sutherland, on Sunday December 3.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place until 12pm today, affecting Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland and Orkney.

Snow at Dunnottar Castle, Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Schools closed due to snow and ice

Many schools are closed to pupils today, due to the cold weather and problems on the roads.

These include:

Aberchirder Primary School: Due to the icy conditions in the village and surrounding areas and to ensure the safety of everyone school is closed today to everyone including nursery.

Auchenblae School: Flood in school and closed for safety reasons. Nursery will remain open.

Crudie School: School closed due to “horrendous” icy conditions in and around the school.

Fordyce School: School will be closed to everyone.

King Edward School: Due to the severe icy road conditions in and around King Edward it is not safe to travel so school will be closed to all today,

Ordiquhill School: Closed to all due to road conditions.

Portsoy School: Due to the ice becoming significantly worse in the last hour, Portsoy School will be closed to everyone today.

Sandhaven School: Closed to nursery pupils.

Turriff Primary School: opening at 10am.

Udny Green School – Transport not operating. Any parent dropping their child off at school should ensure they are able to collect them again at the end of the day.

Whitehills School: Due to the ongoing dangerous, icy road conditions in and around Whitehills, the school and Nursery will now be closed today to staff and children

Schools closed in Moray

Findochty Nursery: Due to unforeseen circumstances, Findochty Nursery is closed.

Lhanbryde Primary School: Due to the treacherous road and pavement conditions this morning we will be having a late opening at 9.30am for all children.

What was the temperature where you are?

Aberdeen was a balmy 3C overnight, but it felt much colder for many. This morning it is 5C.

People in Kinloss, Moray felt temperatures dip to -5C, but it will heat up slightly today to -1C this morning.

It was -5C overnight in Inverness, and the temperature gauge is sticking down there at -1C this morning. Aviemore experienced -7C last night.

In Oban, it is 1C this morning but feels much colder at -3C.