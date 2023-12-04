Schools shut across north and north-east as temperatures plunge to -12.5C on one of the coldest nights of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Schools shut across north and north-east as temperatures plunge to -12.5C on one of the coldest nights of the year

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until 12pm today.

By Louise Glen
This weekend will be cold and frosty according to the Met Office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
This weekend will be cold and frosty according to the Met Office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Residents in the north and north-east have woken up to freezing conditions after temperatures plunged to -12C on one of the coldest nights of the year.

According to the Met Office, -12.5C was recorded in Altnaharra, Sutherland, on Sunday December 3.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place until 12pm today, affecting Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland and Orkney.

MET Office weather warning map
The warning covers a large stretch of Scotland’s north and north-east. Image: Met Office.
Cars are being 'de-iced' in Tobermory.
They are chipping the ice from their cars in Tobermory. Image: Robert M MacLeod.

Snow at Dunnottar Castle

Snow at Dunnottar Castle, Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Schools closed due to snow and ice

Many schools are closed to pupils today, due to the cold weather and problems on the roads.

These include:

Aberchirder Primary School: Due to the icy conditions in the village and surrounding areas and to ensure the safety of everyone school is closed today to everyone including nursery.

Auchenblae School: Flood in school and closed for safety reasons. Nursery will remain open.

Crudie School: School closed due to “horrendous” icy conditions in and around the school.

Fordyce School: School will be closed to everyone.

King Edward School: Due to the severe icy road conditions in and around King Edward it is not safe to travel so school will be closed to all today,

Ordiquhill School: Closed to all due to road conditions.

Portsoy School: Due to the ice becoming significantly worse in the last hour, Portsoy School will be closed to everyone today.

Sandhaven School: Closed to nursery pupils.

Turriff Primary School: opening at 10am.

Udny Green School – Transport not operating. Any parent dropping their child off at school should ensure they are able to collect them again at the end of the day.

Whitehills School: Due to the ongoing dangerous, icy road conditions in and around Whitehills, the school and Nursery will now be closed today to staff and children

Schools closed in Moray

Findochty Nursery: Due to unforeseen circumstances, Findochty Nursery is closed.

Lhanbryde Primary School: Due to the treacherous road and pavement conditions this morning we will be having a late opening at 9.30am for all children.

What was the temperature where you are?

Aberdeen was a balmy 3C overnight, but it felt much colder for many. This morning it is 5C.

People in Kinloss, Moray felt temperatures dip to -5C, but it will heat up slightly today to -1C this morning.

It was -5C overnight in Inverness, and the temperature gauge is sticking down there at -1C this morning. Aviemore experienced -7C last night.

In Oban, it is 1C this morning but feels much colder at -3C.

More from Highlands & Islands

Police officer dressed in uniform.
Man named following fatal crash in Caithness
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer 'boy racer' and a bus stop pervert
Samantha Kane in Carbisdale Castle
Carbisdale Castle owner accuses Culrain locals of transphobia and racism as police called to…
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Nairn banker's family in row over claims of potential murder suspect arrest U-turn
Google screenshot of B876
Police, firefighters and ambulance service attend serious crash on Highland road
MET Office yellow warning.
New snow and ice warning for Monday as temperatures to drop to -3C overnight
Just some of the gifts you can buy from small businesses in the Western Isles this year. Photo: Dancing Flower Crafts/Shorline Stoneware/LOOM
The Outer Hebrides gift guide: 15 ideas for unique presents to help support small…
Jill Munro outside her hotel in Alness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland hotel owner expects accommodation demand to rise in new year
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Locators Picture shows; Wick Sheriff Court. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 22/07/2022
Daughter drained £50k from ailing mum's bank account - leaving care home fees unpaid
Person taking photo of Northern lights at Culloden battlefield
IN PICTURES: The Northern Lights illuminate the sky as readers reach for their camera