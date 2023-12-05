Two people taken to hospital following crash on the A90 near Milltimber

A two-vehicle crash on the A90 earlier this morning has resulted in two people being taken to hospital.

The crash occurred at around 7.30am this morning and involved two vehicles.

Emergency services including police and ambulance were dispatched to the scene on the AWPR northbound near its turn-off to Maryculter.

An SAS spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 07:43 to attend a two-car road traffic collision on the A90.

“Two ambulances and two special operations response teams were dispatched to the scene and two patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The incident cause tailbacks along the major north-east road but has since been cleared.