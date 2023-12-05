Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell named League One player of the month

Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell has been named cinch League One player of the month for November.

The 22 year-old attacker scored five times last month to take his tally for the season to 12, and he was quick to recognise his team-mates for the roles they have played in his award.

Burrell told the Cove Rangers website: “I’ve been really happy with my form, so it’s great to be honoured like this, but I’ve got to thank all the other players; they’ve been going so well and creating the chances for me to put away.”

“It is fantastic to have my individual contribution highlighted, but it’s a real team effort, and they all deserve the recognition too.”