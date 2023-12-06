Aberdeen and Inverness trains cancelled ahead of yellow heavy rain warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen and Inverness trains cancelled ahead of yellow heavy rain warning

Some rail services will not run on Thursday after the Met Office issued a weather warning.

By Lindsey Hamilton
An LNER train in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.
Trains across the east of Scotland have been cancelled ahead of a bout of severe weather due to arrive on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock

Trains to Aberdeen and Inverness have been cancelled ahead of a yellow weather warning for heavy rain.

A Met Office yellow alert for ice and rain is in place for the north and north-east tomorrow, beginning at 6am and lasting until midnight.

A Sepa flood alert has also been issued due to the expected combination of heavy rainfall and snow melt.

Areas covered by the weather warning include Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

It has resulted in the decision by LNER to cancel all of its services north of Edinburgh on Thursday.

It means the rail firm will not run trains on the Aberdeen and Inverness lines.

Scotrail says it is monitoring the situation.

Trains cancelled due to high risk of flooding

An LNER statement said: “Heavy rainfall is expected across the east coast of Scotland over the next 24 hours, and there is a high risk of flooding to the railway.

“Heavy snow is also forecast between Perth and Inverness.

“Network Rail has advised that emergency speed restrictions will be in place between Perth and Inverness, and also between Dundee and Aberdeen.

“As a result, LNER will not be running any rail services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen/Inverness all day on Thursday.”

A LNER train at Leuchars Station.
LNER trains between Edinburgh and Inverness have been cancelled for Thursday. Image: LNER Azuma

The company says that passengers affected by the cancellations can travel on another LNER service up to and including Monday, December 11.

Anyone not rescheduling will be entitled to a refund.

A spokesperson for ScotRail said the company expected to make some changes to services on Thursday due to the severe weather warning.

They were unable to provide any further details.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A gamekeeper dad has been banned from keeping animals after encouraging his dogs to fight foxes and badgers and posting videos of the bloody clashes on social media Picture shows; Court evidence from SSPCA's SIU showing stills from social media videos posted by cruel gamekeeper Ryan Martin. N/A. Supplied by SSPCA Date; Unknown
Revealed: The sick videos that gave cruel gamekeeper 5 year dog ban
Mastrick Close sign and houses.
Woman's body found at Mastrick property as police probe 'unexplained' death
Wendy Agnew and the said travellers' caravan park at Portlethen.
Stonehaven councillor to fight for top job over 'totally inappropriate' Travellers remarks later censored…
Raemond Jappy and Lisa Thomson, of Johnston Carmichael.
New partner and director in Johnston Carmichael's Aberdeen HQ
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Pervert sent apology on napkin to woman he filmed undressing
Gary: Tank Commander and Alan McHugh as Nurse Nellie MacDuff in Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre: Aberdeen Christmas panto produces the goods
Former head teacher Eleanor Sheppard, now the council's child services director, and her staff are struggling to find 'quality' head teachers to fill vacancies - leading to a shortage in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Parents frustrated as Aberdeen schools face shortage of 'quality' head teacher candidates
Kailem Donovan reviews offshore installations on TikTok.
TikTok star reviews North Sea oil and gas installations
HMP Grampian prisoners who have taken part in the Greene King job scheme
'If it wasn't for this scheme, I'd probably be dead': HMP Grampian prisoners hail…
Bancon Group's operating board: l-r David Crawford, managing director, Deeside Timberframe, Senga Buntrock, director, people, culture and organisational development, chief executive Kevin McColgan, business operations director Jamie Tosh and finance director Andrew Tweedie.
Record homes sales boost results at Aberdeenshire builder Bancon Group