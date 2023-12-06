Moray Council has a new equalities champion – after the last one quit over ‘English wifey’ remark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council has a new equalities champion – after the last one quit over ‘English wifey’ remark

SNP councillor Juli Harris resigned after posting an Anglophobic message on social media.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris resigned her role as equalities champion after posting an Anglophobic message on social media.
Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris resigned her role as equalities champion after posting an Anglophobic message on social media.

Moray Council has chosen a new equalities champion.

The move comes after SNP councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris resigned after posting an Anglophobic message on social media.

Conservative councillor for Heldon and Laich Bridget Mustard will now take on the job.

The move was agreed at a meeting of the full council today.

‘This is about respect’

Labour member for Elgin North Sandy Keith asked if there would be discussion on “how we got to the stage” of seeking a new equalities champion.

But chief executive Roddy Burns explained the report was only to make appointments to roles that had recently been resigned.

And there needed to be respect shown for the meeting’s process as well as to each other.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross said: “This is definitely about respect.

“Respect for a considerable amount of people who live in Moray.”

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ms Harris commented on a photo posted on X, previously known as Twitter, showing an empty committee room at the party conference with the message saying the SNP is dead.

She replied: “Rubbish, English wifey.”

In November, Mr Keith raised concerns over Ms Harris’s message with SNP group co-leaders Graham Leadbitter and Shona Morrison.

And it was agreed she should resign the role as equalities champion.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms Harris said she had apologised to Mr Keith and had taken further equality and diversity training.

Apology

She added: “I fully support councillor Mustard being equalities champion. I think she’ll do an absolutely brilliant job.”

New appointments were also made for a council representative to the north-east Scotland pension fund, and a joint older persons champion.

SNP councillor for Elgin South Mr Leadbitter has resigned from his pension fund role.

He has been replaced by Conservative member for Speyside Glenlivet Davis Gordon.

Councillor Bridget Mustard is Moray Council’s new equalities champion.

Conservative councillor for Elgin South Peter Bloomfield James takes on the joint role of older persons’ champion, alongside SNP member for Buckie Sonya Warren.

It comes after Conservative councillor for Heldon and Laich James Allan resigned because of ill-health.

