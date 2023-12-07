Delays on A90 after crash at Toll of Birness

The A90 northbound Ellon is currently closed in both directions after an accident took place at Toll of Birness.

The incident took place at around 11am at Toll of Birness, 12 miles south of Peterhead.

Police are at the scene redirecting traffic.

Traffic Scotland website reads: “The A90 northbound at Toll of Birness is closed due to an accident, road users are advised to expect longer than normal journey times.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a road crash around 10.40am on the A90 near Toll of Birness.

“Officers are in attendance.”

Emergency services have been contacted

More updates to follow.