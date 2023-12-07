Port Elphinstone five-bed home with pool, sauna and bar on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port Elphinstone five-bed home with pool, sauna and bar on the market

The asking price for the "breath-taking" property near Inverurie is £595,000, £20,000 less than the valuation.

By Chris Cromar
Swimming pool.
The house has its own indoor swimming pool. Image: Springbok Properties.

Fancy having your own swimming pool, bar and sauna? If you have a spare £600,000 in the bank, then this property is for you.

A five-bedroom detached house on the market at Mill Road in Port Elphinstone has been described as “breath-taking”.

It has an indoor pool, a bar, a sauna and “east and west wings”.

Set in the Aberdeenshire countryside only 1.4 miles from Inverurie, it also has five bedrooms including one with a balcony, four reception rooms – each with a multi-fuel burner – and two bathrooms.

Swimming pool.
The swimming pool has its own sauna. Image: Springbok Properties.

Sellers have describe it as a “one-of-a-kind” house, with a double open wooden staircase which leads to the east and west wings.

Springbok Properties said: “This breath-taking five bed set in the beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside, with its own inside pool, a fitted bar and gorgeous wrap around garden is not to be missed.

“A characterful one-of-a-kind property that is a definite must see.”

Entrance and stairs.
It is a spectacular entrance to the property. Image: Springbok Properties.
Living room.
The living room is a relaxed setting. Image: Springbok Properties.

They added: “This home is an excellent find.

“We anticipate a high amount of interest and as such we would recommend that any interested buyers inquire to arrange a viewing at the earliest convenience to ensure the opportunity is not missed.”

Bar.
The Port Elphinstone property even has its own bar. Image: Springbok Properties.

Externally, there is a garage, while off-road parking is available on the driveway.

Located close to the A96, it allows easy access into Aberdeen by road or bus, with options via train also available from Inverurie railway station.

Master bedroom.
The master bedroom is one of five bedrooms in the house. Image: Springbok Properties.
Outside of house and garden.
The exterior is as stunning as the interior. Image: Springbok Properties.

The house has been independently valued at £615,000 by a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors qualified surveyor.

It is on the market for offers in excess of £595,000.

