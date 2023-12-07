Port Elphinstone five-bed home with pool, sauna and bar on the market

Fancy having your own swimming pool, bar and sauna? If you have a spare £600,000 in the bank, then this property is for you.

A five-bedroom detached house on the market at Mill Road in Port Elphinstone has been described as “breath-taking”.

It has an indoor pool, a bar, a sauna and “east and west wings”.

Set in the Aberdeenshire countryside only 1.4 miles from Inverurie, it also has five bedrooms including one with a balcony, four reception rooms – each with a multi-fuel burner – and two bathrooms.

Sellers have describe it as a “one-of-a-kind” house, with a double open wooden staircase which leads to the east and west wings.

Springbok Properties said: “This breath-taking five bed set in the beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside, with its own inside pool, a fitted bar and gorgeous wrap around garden is not to be missed.

“A characterful one-of-a-kind property that is a definite must see.”

They added: “This home is an excellent find.

“We anticipate a high amount of interest and as such we would recommend that any interested buyers inquire to arrange a viewing at the earliest convenience to ensure the opportunity is not missed.”

Externally, there is a garage, while off-road parking is available on the driveway.

Located close to the A96, it allows easy access into Aberdeen by road or bus, with options via train also available from Inverurie railway station.

The house has been independently valued at £615,000 by a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors qualified surveyor.

It is on the market for offers in excess of £595,000.