Analysis: Bucksburn pool reopening could be wrapped up before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Analysis: Bucksburn pool reopening could be wrapped up before Christmas

Has the way Aberdeen SNP councillors have let their MP and MSP bosses support calls to reopen Bucksburn pool already shown how next week's crunch vote will go?

Bucksburn pool could reopen if councillors undo a budget decision made this March. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Bucksburn pool could reopen if councillors undo a budget decision made this March. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

The controversial decision to close Bucksburn swimming pool could be undone before Christmas – with signs of an imminent council U-turn which could lead to its reopening next year.

Hundreds have protested the mothballing of the Aberdeen leisure facility, along with six libraries, which was announced in the city budget in March.

Objectors even took the local authority to court over the shutdown of the well-used Bucksburn pool and Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield, and Woodside libraries.

Strong words from the library and pool campaigners in Aberdeen on the front page of The Evening Express on April 18.
Strong words from the library and pool campaigners in Aberdeen on the front page of The Evening Express on April 18.

Their judicial review was paused while Aberdeen City Council officials finally agreed to hold public consultation, four months after the pool was drained and bookshelves emptied.

Long-awaited review of closure of Aberdeen libraries and Bucksburn pool to be heard before Christmas

Next week, the outcome of that consultation, as well as updated impact assessments, will be put to councillors.

Campaigners have been resolute in their work to secure the reopening of Bucksburn pool in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Campaigners have been resolute in their work to secure the reopening of Bucksburn pool in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

At the end of it, they will be given two simple options – as one Town House source put it – “stick or twist”?

The future of the libraries will be considered as a job lot – the closure of all six will be reaffirmed or overturned.

Separately, the reduction in funding for Sport Aberdeen will then be looked at – which could bring about the longed for U-turn in Bucksburn.

If either closure is revoked, money to open the doors will have to be found in March as tens of millions more is slashed from city budgets.

From the council documents, it looks unlikely the reopening will happen before the new financial year in April.

The report is yet to be fully scrutinised by The P&J due to a persistent glitch on the Aberdeen City Council website.

Cause for optimism after fierce local campaign to reopen Bucksburn pool

But… there is cause for optimism for those campaigners calling for the Bucksburn pool to be refilled.

The council is run by the SNP and Liberal Democrats, who voted for £700,000 cuts to Sport Aberdeen’s budget forcing the closure.

Kirsty Blackman MP added her voice to calls to reopen Bucksburn pool. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Kirsty Blackman MP added her voice to calls to reopen Bucksburn pool. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Now, two SNP parliamentarians for the north of Aberdeen – Jackie Dunbar MSP and Kirsty Blackman MP – have urged a rethink.

The Aberdeen North MP’s pleas also extend to library provision, though she stops short of calling for all six to reopen instead suggesting mitigations “as a minimum”.

Jackie Dunbar MSP has urged the council to reopen Bucksburn pool. In a letter she wrote: “There can be no doubt that this was a well-used facility, so I would urge you to reconsider the decision that was made at the budget and re-open the pool for the benefit of the community.”

Calls from the Aberdeen North MP and Aberdeen Donside MSP carry even more weight when you consider their offices are staffed by the very councillors they are lobbying.

Would their own staff let them make that call, if they were going to ignore it?

Bucksburn campaigner: ‘This would be proof people can make a difference’

Kirsty Fraser, who has rallied public outcry against the pool closure, welcomed the glimmer of hope.

Kirsty Fraser has been a prominent voice calling on Aberdeen City Council to reopen Bucksburn pool. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kirsty Fraser has been a prominent voice calling on Aberdeen City Council to reopen Bucksburn pool. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It has been quite a journey and it would be such an incredible end to the year after all our hard work,” she told us.

“We would urge councillors to reopen Bucksburn swimming pool as it would be a huge boost for the whole city.

“Often people feel like they cannot make a difference as an individual or small group – this would be proof that we can.”

In March, Sport Aberdeen quoted a £400,000 estimate for anticipated repairs to keep Bucksburn pool open long-term.

Have we seen this play out before?

Members of parliament preempting decisions to undo unpopular Aberdeen City Council budget cuts is something we’ve already seen this year.

It is a gambit – looking for any sort of winner out of a backtrack – that the SNP has played already this financial year.

After their city councillors and the Lib Dems cut funding for Sistema Scotland, which runs the Big Noise Torry project, it was Stephen Flynn MP who called on the Scottish Government to cover the charity’s running costs for 2023-24.

Is this a similar PR move we've perhaps already seen from the SNP Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn earlier in the city council budget fury or are we putting the cart before the horse?Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Is this a similar PR move we’ve perhaps already seen from the SNP Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn earlier in the city council budget fury or are we putting the cart before the horse? Time will tell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Within hours of the SNP Westminster leader’s staffers urging The P&J to publish his calls with haste, culture minister Neil Gray announced the money was guaranteed.

Party sources did not reject the comparison when it was put to them.

However, at this stage, all the SNP’s Christian Allard and his Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill would tell The P&J was they would “consider the contents of the correspondence in due course”.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tracie Alexander, died at her home in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Neighbours concerned over police presence on street after death of 'lovely' 46-year-old mum
Santa and Aberdeen bus gates.
You better not pout: Santa recruited in PR campaign to change perception on Aberdeen…
Marian Byalov. Image: Facebook
Stonehaven family woken by 3am snoring stranger in their living room
Digger at Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh
Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh demolished following 'extensive' storm damage
Billy Smith, who performed in the north of Scotland and beyond, as Billy G.
'Warm hearted' Huntly musician Billy Smith, dies age 75
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Buckie man admitted starting a bar brawl in a nightclub after jibes were made about his declined bank card. Connor Duncan was aged 20 when the brawl broke out in Buckie?s Purple Night Club on December 19 2021 Picture shows; Connor Duncan. Elgin Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 06/12/2023
Buckie man's Purple Nightclub row after being 'unable' to pay for drinks
Swimming pool.
Port Elphinstone five-bed home with pool, sauna and bar on the market
The A90 northbound Toll of Birness, in Ellon, remains closed since 11am today. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Toll of Birness crash: A90 road still closed SEVEN hours after man taken to…
Aberdeen Christmas market
Aberdeen Christmas Village forced to close
Councillor Ryan Houghton will continue on as a ward member for Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee after stepping down as Conservative group leader. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Ryan Houghton to step down as Conservative leader after looming showdown over cuts

Conversation