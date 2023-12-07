Neighbours concerned over police presence on street after death of ‘lovely’ 46-year-old mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Neighbours concerned over police presence on street after death of ‘lovely’ 46-year-old mum

One resident said there had been a police car sat outside the house 'for a week' after Tracie Alexander was found.

By Shanay Taylor
Tracie Alexander, died at her home in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Neighbours of a woman found dead at a property in Mastrick have shared their concern as police ramp up their presence in the area.

Residents said there was ‘suspicious’ police activity with a patrol car parked outside the home ‘day and night’.

Tracie Alexander, who was 46, was found dead at a property in Mastrick on November 27 a week after she was involved in a collision.

Mastrick Close Aberdeen. Image: Google.

On November 20, Ms Alexander had been involved in a one-vehicle collision while out on her e-scooter on Whitemyres Avenue.

Neighbours had seen her being dropped off at her home by an ambulance. It is believed her body was discovered by her daughter.

Police have not confirmed the collision contributed to her death but are continuing to investigate, and are currently treating her death as “unexplained”.

Police in the street for a week

Residents in the Mastrick Close area have shared their concern as there has been an  “unusual” police presence on the street since last week.

One neighbour told the Press and Journal that there had been a police car sat outside the house for a week after she was found.

Saying the police car was there “day and night”, which they thought was “suspicious” as there isn’t usually a police presence in the area for so long.

When the police were asked about their increased presence in the area they did not respond.

Whitemyres Avenue, Aberdeen.
It is believed the woman was involved in an e-scooter crash on Whitemyres Avenue on November 20.

Neighbours also told the P&J how sad they were to hear of Tracie’s death.

One neighbour said: “We are just devastated to hear about the tragic news of her passing. We sat outside in the garden and had tea with her, she was a lovely woman. We are just devastated”.

While another added: “She was pleasant enough and introduced herself and spoke to me a couple of times after I moved in and we would speak and say hi to each other in the passing”.

Police appeal for information after e-scooter crash

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision on Whitemyres Road to get in touch.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in Whitemyres Avenue around 5.20pm on Monday, 20 November, and may have seen a woman riding a black e-scooter to please come forward.

“In particular I would urge any motorists with dash-cams who were on the road to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our inquiries”.

Aberdeen woman who died following e-scooter crash named locally

