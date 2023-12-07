Neighbours concerned over police presence on street after death of ‘lovely’ 46-year-old mum

Neighbours of a woman found dead at a property in Mastrick have shared their concern as police ramp up their presence in the area.

Residents said there was ‘suspicious’ police activity with a patrol car parked outside the home ‘day and night’.

Tracie Alexander, who was 46, was found dead at a property in Mastrick on November 27 a week after she was involved in a collision.

On November 20, Ms Alexander had been involved in a one-vehicle collision while out on her e-scooter on Whitemyres Avenue.

Neighbours had seen her being dropped off at her home by an ambulance. It is believed her body was discovered by her daughter.

Police have not confirmed the collision contributed to her death but are continuing to investigate, and are currently treating her death as “unexplained”.

Police in the street for a week

Residents in the Mastrick Close area have shared their concern as there has been an “unusual” police presence on the street since last week.

One neighbour told the Press and Journal that there had been a police car sat outside the house for a week after she was found.

Saying the police car was there “day and night”, which they thought was “suspicious” as there isn’t usually a police presence in the area for so long.

When the police were asked about their increased presence in the area they did not respond.

Neighbours also told the P&J how sad they were to hear of Tracie’s death.

One neighbour said: “We are just devastated to hear about the tragic news of her passing. We sat outside in the garden and had tea with her, she was a lovely woman. We are just devastated”.

While another added: “She was pleasant enough and introduced herself and spoke to me a couple of times after I moved in and we would speak and say hi to each other in the passing”.

Police appeal for information after e-scooter crash

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision on Whitemyres Road to get in touch.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in Whitemyres Avenue around 5.20pm on Monday, 20 November, and may have seen a woman riding a black e-scooter to please come forward.

“In particular I would urge any motorists with dash-cams who were on the road to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our inquiries”.