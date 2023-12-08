Aberdeen fan hits out at ‘embarrassing’ post aimed at her after BBC appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen fan hits out at ‘embarrassing’ post aimed at her after BBC appearance

South Stand season ticket holder, Erin Grieve, was appearing on the Scottish Football Podcast.

By Chris Cromar
Erin Grieve standing with other Aberdeen fans.
Erin Grieve was in Helsinki last week following the Dons. Image: Erin Grieve/Twitter

An Aberdeen fan has hit out after an online troll sent a misogynistic tweet about her after appearing on a BBC podcast.

Erin Grieve, a managing associate and solicitor advocate at Edinburgh-based Addleshaw Goddard, was speaking about the Dons’ bad run of form on the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast.

In it, the Scottish Football Forums Podcast host called for the sacking of manager Barry Robson after Wednesday’s 1-0 league home defeat to Kilmarnock.

One Twitter user that goes by the name dazzy19031 responded to a clip of Miss Grieve posted by BBC Sport Scotland and tweeted: “Why does this fat transgender looking clown always speak for Aberdeen, shut your mouth.”

In response to the now deleted tweet that is believed to have been reported to the police, Shetland-born Sportscene host Jonathan Sutherland slammed the online troll who abused her.

He posted: “This is an example of the sort of abuse aimed at one of our female contributors simply for sharing her opinion. If you have the misfortune of knowing the pathetic “Dazzy” it is time to have a word.”

Jonathan Sutherland sitting at radio desk.
Sportscene host Jonathan Sutherland tweeted his support for Miss Grieve. Image: Jonathan Sutherland/Facebook.

As well as the Sportscene’s host reaction, others showed their anger at the tweet by dazzy19031.

One wrote; “you are an embarrassment; wind your neck in and keep your horrible comments to yourself!”, while another said: “What a horrible individual you are.”

Despite this, there were some other misogynistic comments on the clip, with Patrick Wight tweeting; “does she know what football is?”, while another put; “got some random bird doing punditry now”, with a laughing emoji.

Erin Grieve holding a drink.
Erin Grieve is currently based in Edinburgh. Image: Erin Grieve/Twitter.

Speaking to The P&J, Miss Grieve – a South Stand season ticket holder, who also attends away matches – said: “I’m actually pretty used to it, you get it quite a lot.

“I don’t mind if people say ‘I don’t agree that Robson should be sacked’ or ‘I don’t agree that Jonny Hayes is that good’, that’s fine obviously.

“The manager ones a tricky one at the moment and that is absolutely fine.

“I don’t expect everyone to agree on that, but I think it’s absolutely mental that people sit at home and type this out. At what point in your mind do you think ‘this is good, this is the tweet’, it’s absolutely mental.

‘They have probably very little going on’

“I can’t imagine what goes through mind their mind to think ‘I’m going to type this tweet, that’s going to go down really well’.

“I think so much of it is genuinely they are all really bored, they have probably very little going on and they think it looks great, ‘oh my pals think I’m so funny, oh look at this, aren’t I really cool?’ No not really, it’s just embarrassing.”

Miss Grieve, who is a member of the Blazing Lambs and Capital 1903 Dons supporters clubs and has travelled abroad with the Stirling Reds, thinks its time that people stand up when they see or hear this sort of abuse.

Aberdeen fans holding up flags and banners.
Miss Grieve hopes to encourage more girls and woman to attend matches. Image: SNS.

“People need caught out. What you need is for some of his pals to say ‘mate that’s not funny’.”

The lifelong Dons supporter hopes that things get better for girls and women in the Scottish game and said: “There was a wee girl at one of the games at Pittodrie and I really want her to feel like that she can go.

“You also need to see women at games, women on TV, you need to see all of that, because you can’t be what you can’t see and I don’t want people to think football’s not for them.”

Conversation