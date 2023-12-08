Rodrigo Falcon: Mother in plea to find son a year on from disappearance

The mother of missing man Rodrigo Falcon said no parent should have to go through what she has as she issued a fresh appeal to find her son.

It’s almost been a year since Rodrigo was last seen in the Highlands and his mother Daniela has vowed to keep searching for him.

The 33-year-old Argentinian disappeared without a trace after a night out on December 11, in Aviemore.

Rodrigo’s mother Daniela made a renewed plea for information.

She said: “We want Rod to come home and we will not stop looking for him!

“If you know anything about him, if you have any information about what happened that night or any clue – no matter how small it may seem – it is huge for us, and I ask you to forward it to us.”

Investigation continues one year after disappearance

Private firm Impartial Investigations are still investigating Rodrigo’s disappearance.

A spokesman from the firm said: “As there have been no concrete developments in the last while from our point of view, we hope that the anniversary of Rod’s disappearance will bring more awareness of the ongoing search for him and that it will bring in some potential leads.

“We did meet with Rod’s parents recently when they came over from Argentina and, understandably, they are as determined as ever to try and bring the mystery to an end.”

In her comments to Strathspey & Badenoch Herald, Daniela said the family is still waiting to see an investigation report from police into Rodrigo’s disappearance.

She said: “Rodrigo is a very good person, a very good son, and a very good friend of his friends. He is super sociable, kind and very docile and hard-working.

“Rodrigo left Latin America in search of a better future. After working and touring different countries, he arrived in Scotland and fell in love with the Highlands. He has lived there since 2016.”

Speaking back in April with the Press & Journal, Rodridgo’s best friend and housemate Scott Fleming said people were trying to stay positive.

He said: “The private investigators are still working, looking into certain things. We are trying to stay as hopeful as possible.

“We won’t let Rod be forgotten about.”

The disappearance of Rodrigo Falcon

Rod spent a night out with friends in The Vault nightclub on Grampian Road in Aviemore on December 11.

Rod left the club without his jacket.

The last confirmed sighting was at 3:15am at the Premier Inn.

The alarm was raised when he didn’t show up the next day to the Pine Marten Bar.

Footprints in the snow were found leading towards the A9. Police believed that the footprints in the snow belonged to the missing man.

Huge searches of the surrounding area turned up no traces. Private investigators and volunteer dive teams have likewise had no luck.

Where to send information?

Daniela thanked those who had helped in the search so far.

She said: “I appreciate it very much as a mother and I wish, with all my heart, that no-one else has to go through such a painful situation.”

Anyone with any information can contact the private investigating team anonymously on 0800 887 0111. Text 07458 644 100 or email rod@mm.st with any information.