Dons players visit children’s hospital to spread Christmas spirit

Aberdeen FC players took a break from training to spread some Christmas spirit at a local children’s hospital.

Twelve Dons visited the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital as part of The Archie Foundation’s Advent Calendar campaign on Thursday.

Dons captain Graeme Shinnie said it was humbling experience for the players to meet patients and staff at the hospital.

He said in a statement: “Our annual visit to the hospital is always a really important day for the players. Spending time with the children and their families really puts into perspective the difficulties which so many face.

“Hopefully, our visit can help to spread a little happiness and raise their spirits, especially at this time of year.

“It’s also great to meet the hard-working staff at the hospital who go above and beyond to make a positive difference to the lives of these children.”

Dons visit to children’s hospital gives ‘much-needed boost’

The visit was part of the The Archie Foundation’s Advent Calendar. The advent calendar is a series of treats for patients and staff which also include free Mackie’s ice cream and a visit from the the Sleeping Beauty cast.

The foundation works throughout the north of Scotland to support patients and families in the healthcare system.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of the Archie Foundation, said the players visit is one of the most popular events on the calendar.

She said: “Things like this play an important role in bringing something different to the day. They can really lift the mood and give patients, families, and staff what is often a much-needed boost during what can be an exceedingly difficult time.”

As well as club captain Shinnie, Aberdeen players Jonny Hayes, Nicky Devlin, Kelle Roos, Connor Barron, Angus MacDonald, Richard Jensen, Stefan Gartenmann, Jamie McGrath, Leighton Clarkson, Bojan Miovski and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes visited the hospital.