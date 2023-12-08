Dons players visit children’s hospital to spread Christmas spirit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Dons players visit children’s hospital to spread Christmas spirit

Dons players visit children’s hospital to spread Christmas spirit

Twelve players visited children and staff at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

By Bailey Moreton
Dons visit children's hospital
Richard Jensen pays a youngster a visit. Picture: Archie Foundation/Big Partnership.

Aberdeen FC players took a break from training to spread some Christmas spirit at a local children’s hospital.

Twelve Dons visited the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital as part of The Archie Foundation’s Advent Calendar campaign on Thursday.

Dons captain Graeme Shinnie said it was humbling experience for the players to meet patients and staff at the hospital.

Aberdeen FC players visit a family at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital on Thursday. Image: Big Partnership/Archie Foundation.

He said in a statement: “Our annual visit to the hospital is always a really important day for the players. Spending time with the children and their families really puts into perspective the difficulties which so many face.

“Hopefully, our visit can help to spread a little happiness and raise their spirits, especially at this time of year.

“It’s also great to meet the hard-working staff at the hospital who go above and beyond to make a positive difference to the lives of these children.”

Dons visit to children’s hospital gives ‘much-needed boost’

The visit was part of the The Archie Foundation’s Advent Calendar. The advent calendar is a series of treats for patients and staff which also include free Mackie’s ice cream and a visit from the the Sleeping Beauty cast.

The foundation works throughout the north of Scotland to support patients and families in the healthcare system.

Aberdeen FC player Connor Barron delivers presents to patients at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital. Image: Big Partnership/Archie Foundation.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of the Archie Foundation, said the players visit is one of the most popular events on the calendar.

She said: “Things like this play an important role in bringing something different to the day. They can really lift the mood and give patients, families, and staff what is often a much-needed boost during what can be an exceedingly difficult time.”

Dons visit children's hospital
Twelve members of the squad visited the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital on Thursday. Image: Big Partnership/Archie Foundation.

As well as club captain Shinnie, Aberdeen players Jonny Hayes, Nicky Devlin, Kelle Roos, Connor Barron, Angus MacDonald, Richard Jensen, Stefan Gartenmann, Jamie McGrath, Leighton Clarkson, Bojan Miovski and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes visited the hospital.

Exclusive: Sir Alex Ferguson shares special memories of Aberdeen’s Gothenburg glory

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead Port
14 north-east businesses share £2.5 million cash for energy transition
The view of the drained Bucksburn pool after its April 2023 closure.
A million pound mistake? Costs revealed as council could REOPEN Bucksburn Swimming Pool
HonuWorx chairman Steven Gray, left, and chief executive Lee Wilson.
North-east entrepreneur Steven Gray now chairman of subsea tech firm HonuWorx
Sai Pati admitted drink driving at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Police catch motorist 5 minutes after telling him not to drink-drive
Crash on the a92 near Stonehaven.
Man taken to hospital after crash involving van and pedestrian on the A92 north…
YE Olde Frigate Bar
End of an era as historic Aberdeen pub goes on the market for first…
Royal Bank of Scotland volunteers outside their branch.
“We can see the difference these charities make first-hand. It’s rewarding.”
Councillor Wendy Agnew, in Baird Park, at Stonehaven, stands down after remarks about Travellers.
Stonehaven stalwart 'shamed into standing down' after 'unacceptable' Travellers remarks
Christmas wreaths display
Six stunning north-east garden centres to visit before Christmas
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine from Monday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drivers to be fined £100 for pavement parking from Monday

Conversation