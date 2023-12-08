‘Keep things the way they are’: Frigate regulars in plea as ‘cracking wee bar’ goes up for sale

Regulars at a popular Aberdeen pub have said said nothing needs to change at their beloved local after the owner put it up for sale.

The historic Ye Olde Frigate Bar is on the market for the first time in 30 years.

The news comes as owner Steven Esson has decided to retire after three decades as boss of the watering hole.

The Netherkirkgate location has been put on sale by owners for £265,000.

The sale has prompted punters from past and present to recount tales from drinking past as the memories came flooding back.

The Press & Journal today visited the long-standing establishment to gauge opinion about the upcoming sale and what regulars thought of the news.

‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’

Married couple John and Janet Mitchell are visitors to the Frigate almost every day, missing a couple of days throughout the week by own admission.

Veterans of the Frigate Bar, they urged the new ownership to stay the course.

John, 62, said: “It’s a cracking wee bar.

“I want it to continue just as it is. Whoever it is who takes it over, I’d tell them to keep it the way it is.

“Just leave things they way they are, don’t change anything. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

“You can come in here and speak to anybody, have a conversation about anything. It’s a brilliant atmosphere.”

Janet added: “The staff are absolutely brilliant.

She recounted a time the bar manager, Ian Findlay, dressed up as a tiger just as their daughter visited from England.

“Our daughter was completely surprised, she was up visiting rom Liverpool, she got into the Frigate and Ian was serving her dressed up as a Lion!

“He was running around swinging his tail and dancing around. He’s such a nice man.”

Neil, age 70, can’t recall when he started visiting twice a week to the Frigate Bar, but hopes the new owners carry on its legacy.

He said: “I hope someone else buys it.

“I hope it carries on as it is now, because it is a decent bar.

“My sister used to work in Marks & Spencer and we both came in here for years after her shift.

“The best part is just the atmosphere and the people. You can come in when it’s quiet or busy for a drink or talk and there is no problem.”

Locals call for steady hand to take over historic venue

Mike Gray, 63, was another regular who also echoed the same sentiment.

“I couldn’t go anywhere else that wasn’t as welcoming and cosy as this place.

“It’s run by such nice and friendly people. I’ve been introduced to many of my friends over the course of my life here.

“I really hope that it would be someone local that ends up taking it on that understands what the place is about rather than another corporate run bar.”

Recounting one his favourite memories of the bar, he remembered the time a pipe band marched into the lounge area of the frigate last winter and played a tune.

He continued: “We were here all day when they came in with the pipes.

“It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant, they came in and played any kind of song, people were asking for football songs and all sorts.

“The place was very busy that day.”

“Many laughs over the years”

Evening Express readers on Facebook were also devastated after hearing the news and rushed to tell some of their favourite memories of the Frigate Bar online.

Andrea Fyfe recounted one particular funny memory from back in the 70s, she said: “I once fell from the top of the stairs right to the bottom (very drunk).

“I immediately jumped up went through to the bar and ordered another drink. Those were the days!”

Ray Riddell said: “Had some laughs in there over the years… this pub was to blame for me not attending work on a Monday for a long time.

“My late dads local for many a year too, it was a brilliant bar.”

Terry Ali added: “I’ll always remember this pub. It was mine and the Marks & Spencer’s girls favourite get together after work.”

If you have any tales from the Ye Olde Frigate Bar, past or present, we’d love to hear from you. Email in at livenews@ajl.co.uk or at graham.fleming@pressandjournal.co.uk.