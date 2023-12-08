First look: South American restaurant Tucan opens in Belmont Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look: South American restaurant Tucan opens in Belmont Street

Tucan has opened a second restaurant in the Granite City.

By Shanay Taylor
The restaurant has a bright mural inside.
Tucan a new restaurant on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Belmont Street has a new resident in gourmet South American café Tucan.

Tucan started welcoming customers last August on Rosemount Place, and the owners decided to open a second venue, just in time for Christmas.

Serving everything from traditional Latin food to Scottish-style dishes, there is “something for everyone to try”.

The colourful interior at Tucan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Press & Journal stepped inside their new restaurant on Belmont Street during its soft opening to take a first look.

Tucan now open on Belmont Street

Upon walking in you are met with a sea of bright colours and festive decor which offers a cheerful and pleasant vibe.

While their Rosemount café boasts a capacity of 20, the Belmont Street restaurant has an 80-strong capacity.

The new restaurant seats up to 80 diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Previously talking about their expansion, owners Sam, Marcia and Adam said: “The size and potential aligns with how we expect our business to grow.

“Belmont Street has always been known to me as a food and drink destination area in Aberdeen”.

Tucan owners, from left, Adam Marnoch, Sam Dagostim and Marcia Ramirez. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Feeling excited to be in the heart of the city, Marcia added, “it is a new adventure for us to be in the city centre where everyone can see us”.

Tucan has replaced the the former Kirk View premises which lay empty since the owners closed their doors in July due to rising weekly costs.

What should you try on the menu?

When asked what customers should try first from their menu, Marcia eagerly said empanadas, adding “they are really good and it’s a signature dish for everyone to try”.

Tucan offers a 95% gluten-free menu with exotic dishes from countries such as Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and more.

Empanadas, pabellón, soups, tacos and a range of desserts feature, to name a few items.

South American wines and cocktails will also be available, along with their new draft lager, Tucan Cerveza — made in partnership with Fierce Beer.

There is a selection of wine and cocktails to try. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Marcia added: “It’s very authentic. We put our heart and soul into the food”.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the new restaurant’s pre-theatre dinner.

Tucan has taken over the former Kirk View premises. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It is available from 5pm to 7pm and, if you show your pantomime tickets, you’ll receive 10% off.

The Belmont Street venue is now open and “can’t wait to welcome customers through the door”.

