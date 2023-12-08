First look: South American restaurant Tucan opens in Belmont Street

Belmont Street has a new resident in gourmet South American café Tucan.

Tucan started welcoming customers last August on Rosemount Place, and the owners decided to open a second venue, just in time for Christmas.

Serving everything from traditional Latin food to Scottish-style dishes, there is “something for everyone to try”.

The Press & Journal stepped inside their new restaurant on Belmont Street during its soft opening to take a first look.

Tucan now open on Belmont Street

Upon walking in you are met with a sea of bright colours and festive decor which offers a cheerful and pleasant vibe.

While their Rosemount café boasts a capacity of 20, the Belmont Street restaurant has an 80-strong capacity.

Previously talking about their expansion, owners Sam, Marcia and Adam said: “The size and potential aligns with how we expect our business to grow.

“Belmont Street has always been known to me as a food and drink destination area in Aberdeen”.

Feeling excited to be in the heart of the city, Marcia added, “it is a new adventure for us to be in the city centre where everyone can see us”.

Tucan has replaced the the former Kirk View premises which lay empty since the owners closed their doors in July due to rising weekly costs.

What should you try on the menu?

When asked what customers should try first from their menu, Marcia eagerly said empanadas, adding “they are really good and it’s a signature dish for everyone to try”.

Tucan offers a 95% gluten-free menu with exotic dishes from countries such as Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and more.

Empanadas, pabellón, soups, tacos and a range of desserts feature, to name a few items.

South American wines and cocktails will also be available, along with their new draft lager, Tucan Cerveza — made in partnership with Fierce Beer.

Marcia added: “It’s very authentic. We put our heart and soul into the food”.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the new restaurant’s pre-theatre dinner.

It is available from 5pm to 7pm and, if you show your pantomime tickets, you’ll receive 10% off.

The Belmont Street venue is now open and “can’t wait to welcome customers through the door”.