Jurassic Live to stomp back into P&J Live next year

Jurassic Live is set to stomp its way back to Aberdeen next year.

The popular dinosaur show is returning to the P&J Live in February 2024.

Jurassic Park fans are in for a treat as the 90-minute stage production is set to include special effects, professional puppeteers and the UK’s most realistic dinosaurs.

The story follows Amber, whose dreams show an evil man trying to seal the dinosaurs.

The audience can join in by helping Amber, Ranger Joe, Ranger Nora and the rest of the team in trying to catch him.

A variety of dinosaur species will feature in the show – including the UK’s only flying Pterodactyl along with a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, a Velociraptor and more.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “After a roaring success earlier this year we are thrilled to welcome back Jurassic Live “in 2024.

“The entertaining, prehistoric show had the audience of all ages get involved in the dino antics.

“It is the perfect Christmas gift for all dinosaur fans out there”.

Mobile customers of provider Three can access presale tickets on Wednesday December 13 at 9am.

The venue presale is on Thursday December 14 at 9am and general tickets go on sale on Friday December 15 at 9am.