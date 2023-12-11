Ross County fan view: All good things must come to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County fan view: All good things must come to an end

All about the reaction for the Staggies players following their defeat by St Mirren.

By Peter Mackay
A stramash in the box leads to Ross County's Ryan Leak putting the ball into his own net against St Mirren. Image: SNS
A stramash in the box leads to Ross County's Ryan Leak putting the ball into his own net against St Mirren. Image: SNS

The near perfect three match new manager bounce crashed to a halt in Paisley.

After three matches unbeaten without conceding a goal, more of the same would have been an apt message to lay out to the players beforehand.

Especially considering the 3-0 demolition of Motherwell during the week, in which the Staggies created a shedload of chances.

It was a tale of stark opposites against the Saints.

However the Staggies, for the first half at least, again looked defensively sound – helped by the magnificent saves of Ross Laidlaw.

It was at the top of the pitch where difference was had.

County didn’t manage to muster up a shot on target throughout the first half.

Of course, credit must be given to St Mirren who did well to stifle the creative sparks in the team, but there wasn’t a shadow of the confident attacking side we saw against Motherwell.

Alex Samuel had the only chance of the match in the second half. He connected well and powered a header towards goals but it couldn’t beat Zach Hemming.

Change in shape was pivotal moment in the game

Ultimately, it was the injury to Dylan Smith and the switch to a back four which killed any hopes of taking anything from the match.

As the change was made just before a corner there was probably an overhang in confusion as to how we were now organised, leading to a mess in the box where the ball bounced off our own man Leak to open the scoring.

Remaining with the four there on after, it was clear to see the gaps increasing all over the park, and despite now having an extra midfielder we failed to grasp a foothold the game.

Not before long it was 2-0, leading to Adams switching back to the five-man defensive formation – from where we instantly settled down and and didn’t look threatened.

Losing the match is never a good feeling, but those run of events could certainly teach Derek Adams more about this squad and its capabilities.

More interestingly, it’s going to be intriguing to see if he can galvanise the players to bounce back from defeat easily.

 

