Ross County fan view: All good things must come to an end

The near perfect three match new manager bounce crashed to a halt in Paisley.

After three matches unbeaten without conceding a goal, more of the same would have been an apt message to lay out to the players beforehand.

Especially considering the 3-0 demolition of Motherwell during the week, in which the Staggies created a shedload of chances.

It was a tale of stark opposites against the Saints.

However the Staggies, for the first half at least, again looked defensively sound – helped by the magnificent saves of Ross Laidlaw.

It was at the top of the pitch where difference was had.

County didn’t manage to muster up a shot on target throughout the first half.

Of course, credit must be given to St Mirren who did well to stifle the creative sparks in the team, but there wasn’t a shadow of the confident attacking side we saw against Motherwell.

Alex Samuel had the only chance of the match in the second half. He connected well and powered a header towards goals but it couldn’t beat Zach Hemming.

Change in shape was pivotal moment in the game

Ultimately, it was the injury to Dylan Smith and the switch to a back four which killed any hopes of taking anything from the match.

As the change was made just before a corner there was probably an overhang in confusion as to how we were now organised, leading to a mess in the box where the ball bounced off our own man Leak to open the scoring.

Remaining with the four there on after, it was clear to see the gaps increasing all over the park, and despite now having an extra midfielder we failed to grasp a foothold the game.

Not before long it was 2-0, leading to Adams switching back to the five-man defensive formation – from where we instantly settled down and and didn’t look threatened.

Losing the match is never a good feeling, but those run of events could certainly teach Derek Adams more about this squad and its capabilities.

More interestingly, it’s going to be intriguing to see if he can galvanise the players to bounce back from defeat easily.