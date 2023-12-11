Two women arrested over bank card thefts in Aberdeen city centre

Two women have been arrested and charged after a spree of bank card thefts in Aberdeen and Inverurie.

More than £2,300 was stolen between November 29 and Saturday December 9 after several reports of thievery in both Aberdeen city centre and Inverurie.

Police received several reports of stolen bank cards and purses, which were used to withdraw large amounts of cash from ATMs around the area.

Two females aged 29 and 52, have now been traced and charged by police in connection with the crimes.

The women are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, 11 December, 2023.

A report will also be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police ‘won’t tolerate’ thefts

Sergeant Mark Rennie, of Aberdeen Safer City Unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace all those responsible for the thefts.

“We will not tolerate this kind of targeted criminality from anyone. These arrests send a clear message to anyone thinking of travelling to Aberdeen for the purpose of criminality, that it simply won’t be accepted.”