Lochaber campsites take home hat-trick of awards

Bunroy Park and Ben Nevis Holiday Park are the lucky two campsites to bring home the three awards.

By Shannon Morrison
Pictured: a piper playing the bagpipes next to the welcome sign for Lochaber campsite Bunroy Park in Roy Bridge.
Bunroy Park won two accolades at this years Camping and Glamping Awards. Image supplied by: Bunroy Park

Two Lochaber holiday parks have bagged awards in a camping competition.

Bunroy Park of Roy Bridge and Fort William-based Ben Nevis Holiday Park did well at this year’s Camping and Glamping Awards.

The Camping and Glamping Awards are hosted by national booking site campsites.co.uk.

This year, two Lochaber campsites secured three wins in the Highland and Argyll regional awards.

The Best Campsite Award and the Best Caravan Park Award went to Bunroy Park, while Ben Nevis Holiday Park were recognised as the Best Family Campsite.

Bunroy Park are ‘delighted’

According to David, he and his partner Trish bought Bunroy Park in 2017.

Since then, they have worked tirelessly to maintain and upgrade the park in the award-winning site it is today.

Co-owner David says: “We are delighted to have won the awards!

“We are a small, independent site with fabulous staff and returning guests – without which we would not be a success.”

Drone image of Bunroy Park, Lochaber campsite, in Roy Bridge.
Picture shows: drone footage of Bunroy Park by the River Spean, Roy Bridge. Image supplied by: Bunroy Park

Based in Roy Bridge, Bunroy Park is the ‘ideal base’ for exploring, walking, cycling, fishing or just relaxing.

The campsite is only a 20-minute drive from scenic Ben Nevis and Fort William amenities.

The caravan and camping site is set in nine acres of secluded parkland on the bank of the River Spean.

Bunroy Park also have eight self-catering lodges which are open all year around.

‘This is a testament to all the hard work’

Ben Nevis Holiday Park are ‘over the moon’ to win the award for Best Family Campsite.

Park Manager Dawn Williams says the park are also pleased that the team’s efforts have been recognised.

“It has been a really good year for us,” says Dawn. “This is a testament to all the hard work the team have put in.”

Ben Nevis Holiday Park front entrance
Pictured: Ben Nevis Holiday Park’s front entrance. Image by: Sandy McCook

Ben Nevis Holiday Park is situated just ten minutes away from Glen Nevis, right in the heart of the UK’s Outdoor Capital.

There are endless outdoor activities on offer during your stay because of the park’s convenient location including mountain biking, fishing and hiking.

More nearby activities include a trip on the Jacobite steam train, skiing at the Nevis Range and cruises to Seal Island.

Ben Nevis Holiday Park are also pet friendly so four-legged companions can come along too.

Conversation