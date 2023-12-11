Two men due in court after drugs worth £33k recovered in Aberdeen

Two men are due to appear in court after drugs worth more than £30,000 were discovered in a King Street property.

Officers recovered a quantity heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen city centre on Friday.

The recovered drugs have an estimated street value of about £33,000.

A 21 and 24-year-old have been charged in connection with supplying Class A drugs.

The two men, both from Manchester, are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Message from police after drugs recovered on King Street

Detective Constable Michael Christiansen said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“By taking suspected county lines offenders off our streets we are able to safeguard those that might get involved with criminal activity before it is too late.

“Preventing the sale and supply of controlled drugs is a key focus and we rely on information from the public to help us continue disrupt such crimes.”

Police have asked anyone with concerns or information on drug misuse and associated crimes to report it via 101.

In an emergency, or if you witness a crime happening, you should call 999.