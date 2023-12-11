Inverness 20-year-old admits being ‘very nervous’ ahead of barbershop opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverness 20-year-old admits being ‘very nervous’ ahead of barbershop opening

The 20-year-old, who is currently based at an Inverness hotel and spa, has always dreamed of opening his own shop.

By Alex Banks
Sean Macleod outside of his new Inverness barbers. Image: Sean Macleod
Sean Macleod outside of his new Inverness barbers. Image: Sean Macleod

An Inverness 20-year-old will open his first barbershop at the beginning of next year.

Sean Macleod plans to open his barbers on January 2 on King Street, but is yet to come up with a name.

He has been perfecting his skills from Craigmonie Hotel since completing his training two years ago.

The new business will be located where Ness Barbers previously operated and will offer men’s hair and grooming services.

Inverness barbers is next step in career plan

Sean, who is currently self-employed at the Annfield Road hotel, has always dreamed of opening his own shop.

However, he expected to be further along in life before the opportunity arose.

He said: “I’ve always had it in my head that one day I’d have my own shop.

“I thought it would be at least five or so years away. But the opportunity has come now so I couldn’t turn it down.

“I’ve become busy enough to realise it would be sustainable and my client base keeps building.

“One of my client’s grannies owns the unit so I was fortunate in that respect and things moved quite quickly.”

Sean begun his career as a barber in 2021. Image: Sean Macleod

Sean has set an opening date of January 2 in order to have enough time to prepare the property and start the new year on a high.

He added: “I’ll invest a few thousand pounds to kit the place out and make it the way I vision it.

“It’s completely empty at the moment so that’s why I have given myself a little bit of time to get things in order.

“I’m very nervous as it’s a huge responsibility to take on at my age but I want to prove myself.

“It’s exciting and hopefully I can show I am capable of not only opening a business – but becoming a success.”

Barber inspired by customer buzz

Sean believes his current customers will move with him to the new Inverness barbers.

He said: “My customers have said they’ll come to me no matter where I go.

“It’s lovely to have that reassurance and support, especially as a lot of people are surprised a 20-year-old would take this on.

“Some think I’ll just be renting a chair in a shop and don’t actually realise I’ll be the tenant.”

The new barbers will be located on King Street. Image: Sean Macleod

Sean believes the new shop will also help future plans fall into place as he is now on the hunt for more talented barbers.

He added: “I’m looking at adding people to the workforce at my new shop – I’m also going to look at renting out chairs.

“I want to work my way up to the point where I can employ my own staff.

“I’d like to think from there it can grow into maybe more shops across Inverness and maybe elsewhere in Scotland.

“In my head I don’t think about that at the moment, but I didn’t think I’d be opening my own place this quickly either – so who knows.”

