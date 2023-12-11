Inverness 20-year-old admits being ‘very nervous’ ahead of barbershop opening

An Inverness 20-year-old will open his first barbershop at the beginning of next year.

Sean Macleod plans to open his barbers on January 2 on King Street, but is yet to come up with a name.

He has been perfecting his skills from Craigmonie Hotel since completing his training two years ago.

The new business will be located where Ness Barbers previously operated and will offer men’s hair and grooming services.

Inverness barbers is next step in career plan

Sean, who is currently self-employed at the Annfield Road hotel, has always dreamed of opening his own shop.

However, he expected to be further along in life before the opportunity arose.

He said: “I’ve always had it in my head that one day I’d have my own shop.

“I thought it would be at least five or so years away. But the opportunity has come now so I couldn’t turn it down.

“I’ve become busy enough to realise it would be sustainable and my client base keeps building.

“One of my client’s grannies owns the unit so I was fortunate in that respect and things moved quite quickly.”

Sean has set an opening date of January 2 in order to have enough time to prepare the property and start the new year on a high.

He added: “I’ll invest a few thousand pounds to kit the place out and make it the way I vision it.

“It’s completely empty at the moment so that’s why I have given myself a little bit of time to get things in order.

“I’m very nervous as it’s a huge responsibility to take on at my age but I want to prove myself.

“It’s exciting and hopefully I can show I am capable of not only opening a business – but becoming a success.”

Barber inspired by customer buzz

Sean believes his current customers will move with him to the new Inverness barbers.

He said: “My customers have said they’ll come to me no matter where I go.

“It’s lovely to have that reassurance and support, especially as a lot of people are surprised a 20-year-old would take this on.

“Some think I’ll just be renting a chair in a shop and don’t actually realise I’ll be the tenant.”

Sean believes the new shop will also help future plans fall into place as he is now on the hunt for more talented barbers.

He added: “I’m looking at adding people to the workforce at my new shop – I’m also going to look at renting out chairs.

“I want to work my way up to the point where I can employ my own staff.

“I’d like to think from there it can grow into maybe more shops across Inverness and maybe elsewhere in Scotland.

“In my head I don’t think about that at the moment, but I didn’t think I’d be opening my own place this quickly either – so who knows.”