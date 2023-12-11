Chloe Gover happy to score first Aberdeen Women goal of season amid disappointing Hamilton Accies draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chloe Gover happy to score first Aberdeen Women goal of season amid disappointing Hamilton Accies draw

The defender scored in the 27th minute to give the Dons the lead at the ZLX Stadium, but the home side levelled through Josi Giard in the second half.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen FC Women defender Chloe Gover in action in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women's Chloe Gover. Image: Shutterstock.

Chloe Gover was happy to score, but was disappointed her goal did not count towards a win as Aberdeen Women drew 1-1 with Hamilton Accies.

The 23-year-old – who has been deployed as a defender this season rather than in her usual position as a winger – netted the opener after 27 minutes at the ZLX Stadium on Sunday.

Her superb free-kick was cancelled out by Accies’ Josi Giard, who levelled the score in the 66th minute, meaning the SWPL points were shared.

It was a game which left boss Clint Lancaster seething – describing his side as “nowhere near good enough” – and Gover agrees the Dons’ performance was not up to standard.

Gover said: “I’m always happy to get my first goal of the season.

“It came at a good time as well and put us 1-0 up, but it is a shame that the game ended in a draw.

“It feels like a missed opportunity. If we had got the three points, then it would have taken us closer to the top six.

“It wasn’t our best performance at all and that is really frustrating.

“We didn’t create enough chances, test their goalkeeper enough and the passes were sloppy at times.”

Ending the year on a high the aim for Dons’ next match

Gover has welcomed her new defensive challenge this season, becoming a mainstay on the left side of Aberdeen’s back three.

She added: “It is still something that I am getting used to because it is obviously different from where I have played before.

“I need to learn stay back at times instead of wanting to push forward, because that is what I am used to doing.

“I’m still on set-pieces, so it is still good to be able to contribute like that when those chances come, and then it was good get the goal from the free-kick.”

Following the draw with Accies, the Dons remain seventh in the SWPL table after 15 games played and now have 19 points.

Chloe Gover in action for Aberdeen in a SWPL match against Montrose.
Chloe Gover in action for Aberdeen in a SWPL match. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Gover believes their current standing reflects how her side has improved this term – as this time last year Aberdeen were sitting second bottom with eight points after 12 games.

She said: “You can see we are playing better football this season, but some results just haven’t gone our way.”

Aberdeen sign off 2023 with a home clash at Cormack Park against Hibernian on Saturday afternoon, where Gover says they will be aiming to secure a win.

She added: “We have to react and be looking to get the three points in that game.

“It is the final home game of this year. We want people to come out and watch us end the year on a high.”

