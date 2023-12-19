Aberdeen city centre street cordoned off by emergency services

A street in Aberdeen city centre has been cordoned off, with emergency services currently in attendance at the scene.

Chattan Place – just off of Claremont Street – in the west end of the city is a hive of activity at the moment, with two fire engines at the scene.

The fire and rescue service confirmed they got a call at 10.36am.

One fire engine was sent from North Anderson Drive, while a height appliance was brought in from Central station at Mounthooly.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that “it is not a fire”.

‘Making it safe’

She added: “There’s some aerials on the roof there that are unsecured and our crews are just making it safe.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.