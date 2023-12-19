HGV and car involved in crash on A9 near Delny

The A9 has been closed near Delny following a “serious” crash involving a HGV and a car.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Delny and Tomich at about 10.30am.

Traffic Scotland has reported a section of the A9 Perth to Inverness road is closed in both directions as a result.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are in attendance.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed four appliances and a specialist unit were dispatched just before 10.30am.

Three crews from Invergordon, Dingwall and Inverness remain at the scene north of Invergordon.

Traffic is building in the area and motorists are being advised to use an alternative route until further notice.

Diversions are in place at Alness and Kildary.

More to follow.